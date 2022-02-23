Nation Other News 23 Feb 2022 108-ft idol of Lord ...
108-ft idol of Lord Hanuman coming up in Rameshwaram

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2022, 7:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 7:09 pm IST
The construction of the idol in stone will start from March and is expected to be completed in two years
 The statue will be the third in the series of 'Char Dham' in the country. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Rameshwaram: A 108-foot high idol of Lord Hanuman, the third in the series of 'Char Dham' (four abodes or pilgrimage sites) in the country, will be installed here by Shree Harish Chander Nanda Education and Charitable Trust.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the idol was held here on Wednesday. The two other idols are in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. There are plans to identify a site for the fourth idol.

 

The construction of the idol in stone will start from March and is expected to be completed in two years.

...
Tags: rameshwaram
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Rameswaram


