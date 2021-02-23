Nation Other News 23 Feb 2021 Classes to begin for ...
Nation, In Other News

Classes to begin for 6th to 8th standard students from Feb 24 in Telangana

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2021, 6:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 8:57 pm IST
The Chief Secretary also directed that all precautions should be taken for the safety of students and teachers
About 17.24 lakh students, in addition to the students (of ninth and 10th standard) who are already attending, would be attending school. (Representational Image/PTI)
 About 17.24 lakh students, in addition to the students (of ninth and 10th standard) who are already attending, would be attending school. (Representational Image/PTI)

 Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to start classes for sixth to eighth standard students from Wednesday.

As per the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with all district Collectors, District Education Officers (DEOs) and other officials.

 

The Chief Secretary (CS) directed that classes should start from Wednesday as far as possible and not later than March 1, an official release said.

About 17.24 lakh students, in addition to the students (of ninth and 10th standard) who are already attending, would be attending school.

The CS instructed that the District-Level Education Monitoring Committee (DLEMC) should meet, with district Collectors in chair, and take up opening of classes for 6th to 8th standard students, it said.

The Chief Secretary also directed that all precautions should be taken for the safety of students and teachers.

 

Special measures should be put in place for schools resuming for the first time (after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown), the release said.

Classes for 9th to 12 standard students have already resumed from February 1.

...
Tags: reopening of schools in telangana, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, chief secretary somesh kumar, schools for 6th to 8th standard students top reopen from february 24th, district education officers (deos), district level education monitoring committee, district level education monitoring committee (dlemc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The main opposition DMK on Tuesday boycotted the presentation of interim budget for 2021-22 in the Tamil Nadu assembly and walked out of the House. (Image credit : ANI Twitter/@ANI)

DMK boycotts budget presentation in TN assembly, stages walkout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in Health sector, in New Delhi, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. (PTI)

Government working on four fronts to keep India healthy: PM

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws. (PTIfile photo/Arun Sharma)

R-Day violence: Farmer leader among 2 arrested from Jammu by Delhi Police

According to police, the incident took place at Hirenagavalli near Peresandra. (Image credit: ANI)

Six killed while disposing of explosives meant for quarrying in Karnataka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

2 more bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel; U'khand disaster toll crosses 60

Resue teams inside the Tapovan tunnel (Twitter@ITBP_official)

High alert in UP as glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand

Glacier outburst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand destroying houses on the river bank (Image source: Twitter@VyvahareHarshal)

Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Poonawalla urges countries to be patient as Serum directed to prioritise India

On February 15, the World Health Organisation (WHO) listed two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through COVAX. (Photo: Serum Institute of India)

After 75 days, Maharashtra reports 5,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

The state had reported 5,229 infections on December 4, which had been followed by a gradual drop in cases. (DC image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham