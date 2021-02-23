Nation Other News 23 Feb 2021 Six killed while dis ...
Nation, In Other News

Six killed while disposing of explosives meant for quarrying in Karnataka

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2021, 10:42 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2021, 10:42 am IST
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, who represents the Chikkaballapur constituency visited the spot
According to police, the incident took place at Hirenagavalli near Peresandra. (Image credit: ANI)
 According to police, the incident took place at Hirenagavalli near Peresandra. (Image credit: ANI)

Chikkaballapur: Six people were killed when the gelatin sticks they were trying to dispose of exploded accidentally at a stone quarry site in a village here early on Tuesday, police said.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar blast at a quarry site in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's hometown of Shivamogga on January 22, which left six dead.

 

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, who represents the Chikkaballapur constituency visited the spot and said the bodies of the victims were badly mutilated and scattered all over the place.

According to police, the incident took place at Hirenagavalli near Peresandra.

Quarrying was stopped by the police on February 7 following complaints from the locals against rampant use of gelatin sticks. Yet, it continued clandestinely following which another raid was carried out a few days ago and the contractor was warned not to use gelatin anymore. The men working there went to dispose of the explosives in the wee hours of Tuesday when it went off accidentally.

 

Meanwhile, Sudhakar said stringent action would be taken against the owners of the mines, who had stored the explosives illegally.

He added that police investigations are on into the matter.

...
Tags: blast in karnataka, stone quarry site, six killed while disposing of explosives, gelatin sticks
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 demanding repeal of the Centre's contentious farm laws. (PTIfile photo/Arun Sharma)

R-Day violence: Farmer leader among 2 arrested from Jammu by Delhi Police

N. Ramchander Rao, MLC and BJP candidate for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduate constituency. (Photo: Twitter @RaoMlc)

TRS broke promises, BJP alone fights for people: MLC Ramachander

Each Anganwadi centre will be renamed as YSR Pre-Primary School where children from 3–5 years of age will be taught Rhymes, maths and science in the English medium. (File Photo: DC)

Anganwadis in AP will turn into English medium pre-primary schools

The TRS minister even accused the KCR-led government of violating Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. (Photo: Twitter @GKamalakarTRS)

Minister Kamlakar disses CM’s land reforms, Dharani



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amit Shah holds meeting with senior officials, reviews Covid-19 situation

Around 1,100 people travelled between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations as train services resumed in Kashmir after being suspended for around 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — PTI

Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP

2 more bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel; U'khand disaster toll crosses 60

Resue teams inside the Tapovan tunnel (Twitter@ITBP_official)

Rs 3 crore to be spent on renovating desecrated north Andhra temple

Picture for representational purposes only (Image source: Twitter@india_temples)

Free lunch for one kg of plastic waste: SDMC opens 23 more 'garbage cafes'

The plastic waste may include empty water bottles, cold drink bottles, plastic canes and other such items, said officials. (Image credit : Twitter/@smartcitiesind)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham