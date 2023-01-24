  
 BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
GHMC gets ready to raze fire-hit building

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jan 24, 2023, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2023, 7:30 am IST
The first, second, and third floors' rear slabs have all collapsed, while the building's two basement floors have been gutted. (Photo: Twitter: @YadavTalasani)
HYDERABAD: The GHMC, which has tasked a private agency to assess the Deccan Knitwear Sports building’s structural stability after it was completely destroyed by massive fire that began on January 19, received the non-destructive testing (NDT) report that suggested demolishing the structure in its entirety.

In accordance with the report, the GHMC is getting ready to demolish the structure and will be inviting tenders for the same.  A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle that the engineering wing would first float short tenders within two days. After finalising the tenders, the demolition process will take at least three days.

According to the official, after razing the building's rear facade, the corporation would then bring down the unauthorised fifth and sixth floors and then demolish the rest of the building. Professional advisories on demolition methodology would be adhered to, he said.

Stedrant Technoclinic, a company that the civic body had hired, evaluated the structural stability of the building on Monday. The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), and other universities' specialists also advised the GHMC to demolish the building from the rear facade, according to officials, because the fire had severely damaged the structure. The top two unauthorised floors would be demolished using diamond cutters once debris has been removed.

The first, second, and third floors' rear slabs have all collapsed, while the building's two basement floors have been gutted. However, the unoccupied fifth and sixth floors are intact. The building was permitted to have G+4 levels; however, two more floors were added subsequently, breaching all regulations and endangering the lives of several people. The building also lacked a no objection certificate (NoC) from the fire department.

Tags: hyderabad fire, ramgopalpet, fire accident
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


