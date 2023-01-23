Golconda Fort shut for public visits on Jan. 28, 29

The refurbishment works of the Golconda fort are in full swing ahead of the 3rd meeting of health working group of G20 Team as India is heading the Presideny, at the fort on January 28 and 29. (P.Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: The Golconda Fort will remain off limits to the public on January 28 and 29 in view of an upcoming visit by G-20 delegates to the monument.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said they are taking up maintenance work for the half-day excursion of G-20 delegates on January 29, with a light and sound show planned in the evening.

A senior ASI official said, “Golconda Fort is one of the landmark monuments of the city. So, we want to make it absolutely presentable to the G-20 delegates. We have undertaken cleaning of the lawn and the gardens and other minor works. We have officially closed the monument for visitors for two days.”

Officials said that film shootings have been stalled since January 15 for security reasons, while online bookings have been blocked for the two dates. However, bookings for other dates continue to remain open.

The Golconda Fort is one of the most-visited tourist spots in the city, with a daily footfall of 4,000 visitors on weekdays and 6,000 visitors on weekends.

“It is difficult to control such a crowd. So, we decided to close the public entry,” a second ASI official said.

On the two days, stalls at the entrance and near the bordering walls of the fort will be removed and the area cleaned, officials said. Normal service will resume on January 30.