  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 23 Jan 2023 Golconda Fort shut f ...
Nation, In Other News

Golconda Fort shut for public visits on Jan. 28, 29

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Jan 23, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2023, 7:44 am IST
The refurbishment works of the Golconda fort are in full swing ahead of the 3rd meeting of health working group of G20 Team as India is heading the Presideny, at the fort on January 28 and 29. (P.Surendra/DC)
 The refurbishment works of the Golconda fort are in full swing ahead of the 3rd meeting of health working group of G20 Team as India is heading the Presideny, at the fort on January 28 and 29. (P.Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: The Golconda Fort will remain off limits to the public on January 28 and 29 in view of an upcoming visit by G-20 delegates to the monument.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said they are taking up maintenance work for the half-day excursion of G-20 delegates on January 29, with a light and sound show planned in the evening.

A senior ASI official said, “Golconda Fort is one of the landmark monuments of the city. So, we want to make it absolutely presentable to the G-20 delegates. We have undertaken cleaning of the lawn and the gardens and other minor works. We have officially closed the monument for visitors for two days.”

Officials said that film shootings have been stalled since January 15 for security reasons, while online bookings have been blocked for the two dates. However, bookings for other dates continue to remain open.

The Golconda Fort is one of the most-visited tourist spots in the city, with a daily footfall of 4,000 visitors on weekdays and 6,000 visitors on weekends.

“It is difficult to control such a crowd. So, we decided to close the public entry,” a second ASI official said.

On the two days, stalls at the entrance and near the bordering walls of the fort will be removed and the area cleaned, officials said. Normal service will resume on January 30.

...
Tags: archaeological survey of india, g-20, golconda fort
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 24 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. — DC Image

Cong seek CS nod for installing Ambedkar statue in Panjagutta

Speculations are rife that former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao's daughter Vani Devi is likely to get the whip post. (DC file image)

Race for Council posts heats up in BRS, whip post likely for Vani Devi

Tollywood actors Sreeleela, Anupama Parameswaran and Siddu Jonnalagada of DJ Tillu fame attended the launch event on the day. (Photo by arrangement)

Vasavi Group launches south India’s largest gated community

An official with the stamps and registration department at the Qutbullahpur SRO said there was no shortage of stamp papers. (DC File Image)

Stamp paper vendors charge exorbitant prices



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Modi lauds CJI for push to make SC judgments available in regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations. (PTI file photo)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)

Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->