4,58,219 candidates attend AP police written exam; 91% attendance

Candidates come out of AU Engineering College after taking the written test for AP Police Constable posts in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Murali Krishna/DC)

Vijayawada: The preliminary examination for constable recruitment in Andhra Pradesh was held at 997 examination centres across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Those who came late to their examination centres were not allowed in. The results for the preliminary written test will be uploaded along with a scanned copy of OMR Sheet within 2 weeks.

The state-level police recruitment board (APSLPRB) said the preliminary written test for the posts of SCT police constables (civil; men/women) and SCT police constables (APSP; men) were held smoothly across 34 cities and towns.

As many as 5,03,487 youths had applied for the posts and downloaded their hall tickets. Of these, 4,58,219 candidates attended the exam on Sunday, marking a 91% attendance.

The preliminary answer key for question booklet series – A, B, C & D will be uploaded on the website (slprb.ap.gov.in) at 8pm on January 22. Candidates may download the preliminary answer key.

Candidates may raise objections, if any, on the preliminary answer key on or before January 25, 5pm. These may be addressed in the following format to email id mail-slprb@ap.gov.in

APSLPRB has affirmed that the objections submitted by the candidates in any other format will not be considered.

Police commissioners and SPs of the respective cities and districts conducted surprise inspections at the examination centres.

In Vijayawada, APSLPRB chairman Manish Sinha and police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata visited various examination centres at the Siddhartha Women’s College.