  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 23 Jan 2023 4,58,219 candidates ...
Nation, In Other News

4,58,219 candidates attend AP police written exam; 91% attendance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 23, 2023, 10:56 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2023, 10:56 am IST
Candidates come out of AU Engineering College after taking the written test for AP Police Constable posts in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Murali Krishna/DC)
 Candidates come out of AU Engineering College after taking the written test for AP Police Constable posts in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Murali Krishna/DC)

Vijayawada: The preliminary examination for constable recruitment in Andhra Pradesh was held at 997 examination centres across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Those who came late to their examination centres were not allowed in. The results for the preliminary written test will be uploaded along with a scanned copy of OMR Sheet within 2 weeks.

The state-level police recruitment board (APSLPRB) said the preliminary written test for the posts of SCT police constables (civil; men/women) and SCT police constables (APSP; men) were held smoothly across 34 cities and towns.

As many as 5,03,487 youths had applied for the posts and downloaded their hall tickets. Of these, 4,58,219 candidates attended the exam on Sunday, marking a 91% attendance.

The preliminary answer key for question booklet series – A, B, C & D will be uploaded on the website (slprb.ap.gov.in) at 8pm on January 22. Candidates may download the preliminary answer key.

Candidates may raise objections, if any, on the preliminary answer key on or before January 25, 5pm. These may be addressed in the following format to email id mail-slprb@ap.gov.in

APSLPRB has affirmed that the objections submitted by the candidates in any other format will not be considered.

Police commissioners and SPs of the respective cities and districts conducted surprise inspections at the examination centres.

In Vijayawada, APSLPRB chairman Manish Sinha and police commissioner Kanti Rana Tata visited various examination centres at the Siddhartha Women’s College.

...
Tags: vijayawada news, sct civil constable posts, apsp, ap police recruitment, constable recruitment exam, state level police recruitment board (apslprb)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Kottu Satyanarayana said the government is committed to development of temples for Gods and welfare of priests, who are the link between the God and devotee. He underlined that priests play a key role in protecting Sanatana Dharma.––Twitter

AP government respects priests: Deputy CM

Reacting to the hurry shown by officials in taking up the road works, Nagababu hoped authorities take up repairs in a similar manner on all roads in AP, which are in as bad a condition as governance in the state.––Represenational Image+

Road repaired ahead of Jana Sena protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony to name the 21 uninhabited islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra (PVC) recipients, via a video conference from New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 23, (PTI)

PM Modi names 21 unnamed Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande visited units and formations along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviews military preparedness along LAC



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Modi lauds CJI for push to make SC judgments available in regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations. (PTI file photo)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->