Nation Other News 23 Jan 2021 Water shortage for R ...
Nation, In Other News

Water shortage for Rabi crop in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 23, 2021, 1:23 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2021, 2:02 am IST
Water levels fall in Godavari; tail-end farmers facing water shortage for Rabi crop
Farmers note that water is must at this stage to grow the paddy plants. Unless there is sufficient water, the farmers would incur heavy losses. (Representational Photo:DC)
 Farmers note that water is must at this stage to grow the paddy plants. Unless there is sufficient water, the farmers would incur heavy losses. (Representational Photo:DC)

KAKINADA: Water levels in the River Godavari are going down due to reduced inflows, causing concern over the second crop. Water is not reaching tail-end fields in the command area and farmers are worried their crops would perish.

They note that water is must at this stage to grow the paddy plants. Unless there is sufficient water, the farmers would incur heavy losses.

 

According to sources, some 1,52,587 acres of command area is under paddy cultivation during the Rabi season in Godavari Delta of East Godavari. Of these, crop over 1474 hectares is feared to perish due to lack of water.

Officials were of the view that there might not be any water scarcity for the crop as the river received heavy inflows this year due to floods and cyclones. However, all of a sudden, the water levels are going down. Hence, irrigation officials are arranging for flow of water from Sileru reservoir.

Yet, the water is not reaching the tail-end fields and the farmers are worried. Irrigation department’s Dowleswaram circle superintendent, engineer D. Sriramakrishna, said only 3,500 cusecs of water was available in Godavari. Some 4,000 to 5,000 cusecs is being discharged from Sileru reservoir since January 10. But, due to technical reasons, the discharge of water from Sileru had stopped for the past five days.

 

The discharge from Sileru started now and 5,000 cusecs of water is thus being released to canals for the paddy crop.

He said steps are being taken for increasing the discharge by up to 6,000 cusecs per day from Saturday. The paddy fields are facing water scarcity in Karapa, Kajuluru, Katrenikona, Uppalaguptam, Sakhinetipalli, Razone and Mamidikuduru mandals. Farmers urged the officials to give priority to them in order to save the crop. They are also appealing to the state government to develop cross bunds and remove weeds in the canals.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh leader M. Sriram (Jameel) said that the farmers are pleading with the government to remove the weeds every year and also sought proper maintenance of the canals to ensure free-flow of water to the fields. But, the government is not doing enough.

 

Water not reaching the tail-end is a regular problem. Unless the government improved the canal system and developed cross bunds during the summer, as the canals will be closed early on March 31, the problem would persist, he said.

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu said officials should monitor water availability, protect the water sources, coordinate matters with the agriculture, irrigation and revenue departments from time to time and release water to the crops.

He said Laskars should supervise the canals round-the-clock and take action against farmers illegally lifting water with own motors. He advised the joint director of agriculture to collect information from villages and take steps to sort out the farmers’ issues.

 

...
Tags: water shortage for rabi in ap, paddy fields lack water supply in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

The court has extended the interim orders that had restrained the government from insisting on furnishing personal details of non- agricultural property owners the court has extended the interim orders that had restrained the government from insisting on furnishing personal details of non- agricultural property owners and uploading of such details on Dharani portal. — DC Image

HC asks Centre to explain action on registration of non-agricultural land on Dharani

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee talks to the media after resigning as West Bengal forest minister, outside Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

Ahead of Modi, Didi show, West Bengal minister quits

Poor youths from the upper castes have recently lost 26,807 jobs in the hirings done for village/ward volunteers by the state government.

OC JAC demands EWS reservations in AP

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, at Friday’s meeting the two sides could not even reach a decision on the next date as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal. (Photo:PTI)

Center to okay only if farmers okay law freeze



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixels)

TRS officials say increase fares, put on hold pay hike

K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image credit: DC Image)

Mystery behind 3 missing silver lions in Durga temple solved

Picture showcasing the missing of three lions on the sacred chariot of Kanaka Durga (Image credit: Twitter @BabitaGanguly)

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham