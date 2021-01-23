Two more start-ups onboard IIIT-H's accelerator programme

Through IIIT-H, the start-ups will get strategy, business and research mentoring during the six-month accelerator programme. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT-H announced commencement of its next batch of deep-tech accelerators with two new start-ups each, in its Avishkar deep-tech accelerator and the OJAS Medtech accelerator programme.

The two A-I start-ups, Machstaaz and eSkinDoctor, were selected from over 100 applicants.

eSkinDoctor focuses on dermatology and is using artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms to address the gap in availability of doctors by improving the accuracy and efficiency in triaging skin condition.

Machstatz provides end-to-end solutions in the industrial internet of things. They use AI and machine learning algorithms to provide predictive and process analytics solutions to manufacturing industries. Their solutions are being implemented in manufacturing industries as they increase production efficiency, reduce downtime of industrial machines and eliminate defects in real time.

Machstatz offers smart devices along with connectivity, communication, software analytics, dashboarding and reporting in order to provide a complete solution to its customers.

Through IIIT-H, the start-ups will get strategy, business and research mentoring during the six-month accelerator programme. The CIE also funds to the tune of Rs 15 lakh to help the start-ups widen their business.

With the additional support and funding from IIIT Hyderabad, these start-ups aim to scale up and expand their customer base, and reach out to global markets.