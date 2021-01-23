TSPSC qualified nurses protest delay in recruitment

Nurses asked why the list of selected candidates was not released even though the merit list was declared on November 7. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Scores of nurses, who had qualified in the recruitment examination for government hospitals conducted by TSPSC, were detained by the police when they staged a sit-in at the office of Director, Public Health & Family Welfare in Sultan Bazaar on Friday.

They were asking why the list of selected candidates was not released even though the merit list was declared on November 7 and committee to look into the issue was given a two-week deadline.

The nurses were taken to the Sultan Bazaar, Amberpet and Afzalgunj police stations and released later.

A delegation of nurses allowed to meet the director submitted a representation seeking early recruitment considering that TSPSC had conducted the test in March 2018. In all 21,000 aspirants appeared for the test for 3,311 posts.

Although, the merit list was declared on November 7 last year, it was opposed by nurses working in private hospitals as only outsourced nurses from government hospitals were given weightage.

In the second week of November, the government constituted a committee to look into the matter and resolve the issue within two weeks.

K. Dharani Reddy, who is among the eligible candidates, asked, “It has been more than two months and the committee is yet to make any headway. We toiled during the pandemic by risking our lives to treat Covid patient. So why are we subject to such and inhuman treatment.”

Goverdhan, a protestor who was detained earlier in the day, said, “Government officials have to be blamed for this chaos. When things could be handled smoothly, they are prolonging the matter and making our lives miserable. Our career prospects are getting affected.”