‘No’ to fee hike in mid-year

The management is now forcing us to pay an additional Rs 16,000 and linking the course fees with the examination fees. — Representational image/AFP

Karimnagar: Students of the Vaageswari educational institution pursuing Master of Business Administration (MBA) course on Thursday pleaded with the state government to allow them write the examination without insisting on payment of an additional course fee.

“The college management must take only the examination fees fixed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU),” they said.

As many as 72 MBA students went to the collectorate to meet district collector K. Shashanka seeking resolution of their problem. The collector was not available and they submitted the memorandum to the administrative officer. The students expressed their concern over their career and said the college was not allowing them pay the examination fee without paying the additional course fees.

The students said that at the time of admission, the fees structure in provisional allotment order of the educational institution was Rs 27,000. “The management is now forcing us to pay an additional Rs 16,000 and linking the course fees with the examination fees.”

The management is not accepting the examination fees of Rs 960, alone, even though the last date for submission of the examination fee ended on January 21. With a Rs 100 fine, the payment can be done till January 25.

“If the course fees are increased in the middle, students are not supposed to bear that extra burden. Even after several requests from us, the college management is not ready to accept the examination fees. The government must intervene and ask the college management to accept the JNTU examination fees of Rs 960 without insisting on payment of the raised fee,” they said.