Nation Other News 23 Jan 2021 FCI will continue to ...
Nation, In Other News

FCI will continue to procure milled rice till February 28, says Gangula Kamalakar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 23, 2021, 11:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2021, 12:49 am IST
Of the 43 lakh metric tonnes of CMR procured, rice millers have already handed over to FCI about 37 lakh metric tonne till December 31
FCI has decided to continue procuring CMR from rice millers until February 28. — Twitter
KARIMNAGAR: BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday announced that with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s intervention, Food Corporation of India (FCI) has agreed to procure Custom Milled Rice (CMR) of the Rabi season till February 28.

Of the 43 lakh metric tonnes of CMR procured, rice millers have already handed over to FCI about 37 lakh metric tonnes till December 31. Subsequently, FCI officials were requested to extend the date for procurement of remaining CMR from rice millers. But there was no clear response.

 

The issue was thus brought to the notice of Chief Minister, who immediately took up the issue with FCI authorities. Following this, FCI has decided to continue procuring CMR from rice millers until February 28, Kamalakar stated.

He asked rice millers to hand over the remaining six lakh metric tonnes of CMR to FCI as early as possible without waiting until the last minute.

As land under cultivation is increasing year after year, farmers are getting good profits. About 48.42 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth Rs. 9,138 crore has been purchased from around 10.92 lakh farmers.

 

Further, about Rs. 8,696 crore of minimum statutory price has already been deposited into the bank accounts of farmers. Following the procurement, 6,139 purchasing centres of the total 6,505 have already been shut down.
With constant efforts put in by CM KCR since past six years, agricultural scenario has changed in its entirety with enormous growth, BC welfare minister underlined.

Tags: gangula kamalkar, custom milled rice, fci to procure rice, telangana rice millers, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

