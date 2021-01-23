Nation Other News 23 Jan 2021 EFLU accused of igno ...
Nation, In Other News

EFLU accused of ignoring OBC quota during faculty recruitment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 23, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2021, 1:26 am IST
AICC spokesperson stated that even Kaloji Narayana Rao University has been following the same faulty recruitment practices
English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU). (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Friday took potshots at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and other institutions, which have been deliberately violating OBC reservation system in recruitment of faculty rendering injustice to the other backward classes (OBCs).

Sravan lamented that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself belonging to OBCs, it is unfortunate that the Central Universities were making a mockery of constitutional rights.

 

He warned the Vice-Chancellor of EFLU that the Congress won't spare any such irregularities going forward and will fight at any level to protect the interests of OBC candidates who have been deprived of their due share in the roaster system.

The AICC leader called on Talloju Achary, member of National BC Commission, in Hyderabad and submitted a memorandum on the deliberate violations taking place in universities.  He urged Achary to take necessary action against the universities, which are following illegal and unconstitutional recruitment practices.

 

Later, talking to the media, he stated that not only EFLU or HCU, but also Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has been following the same faulty recruitment practices to snub OBCs.  Sravan appealed to the Governor and Union HRD Minister to intervene and take appropriate action against the fraudulent officials.

...
Tags: aicc spokesperson sravan dasoju, english and foreign languages university, hyderabad central university, kaloji narayana rao university
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The court has extended the interim orders that had restrained the government from insisting on furnishing personal details of non- agricultural property owners the court has extended the interim orders that had restrained the government from insisting on furnishing personal details of non- agricultural property owners and uploading of such details on Dharani portal. — DC Image

HC asks Centre to explain action on registration of non-agricultural land on Dharani

TMC MLA Rajib Banerjee talks to the media after resigning as West Bengal forest minister, outside Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

Ahead of Modi, Didi show, West Bengal minister quits

Poor youths from the upper castes have recently lost 26,807 jobs in the hirings done for village/ward volunteers by the state government.

OC JAC demands EWS reservations in AP

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, at Friday’s meeting the two sides could not even reach a decision on the next date as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal. (Photo:PTI)

Center to okay only if farmers okay law freeze



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixels)

TRS officials say increase fares, put on hold pay hike

K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image credit: DC Image)

Mystery behind 3 missing silver lions in Durga temple solved

Picture showcasing the missing of three lions on the sacred chariot of Kanaka Durga (Image credit: Twitter @BabitaGanguly)

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham