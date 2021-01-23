EFLU accused of ignoring OBC quota during faculty recruitment

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Friday took potshots at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and other institutions, which have been deliberately violating OBC reservation system in recruitment of faculty rendering injustice to the other backward classes (OBCs).

Sravan lamented that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself belonging to OBCs, it is unfortunate that the Central Universities were making a mockery of constitutional rights.

He warned the Vice-Chancellor of EFLU that the Congress won't spare any such irregularities going forward and will fight at any level to protect the interests of OBC candidates who have been deprived of their due share in the roaster system.

The AICC leader called on Talloju Achary, member of National BC Commission, in Hyderabad and submitted a memorandum on the deliberate violations taking place in universities. He urged Achary to take necessary action against the universities, which are following illegal and unconstitutional recruitment practices.

Later, talking to the media, he stated that not only EFLU or HCU, but also Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has been following the same faulty recruitment practices to snub OBCs. Sravan appealed to the Governor and Union HRD Minister to intervene and take appropriate action against the fraudulent officials.