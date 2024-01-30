23-Yr-Old Taking Selfie Dies After Being Hit by Train

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old private company employee who was taking selfies along with his friends died after being hit by a train on Monday, police said

According to Kacheguda railway police inspector Eellappa, the victim Abdul Rehman crossed the tracks and was posing to take a selfie with an oncoming train when it hit him. The incident occurred between Uppuguda and Yakutpura stations; his friends were standing to one side of the track.

Immediately after the incident, Rehman's friends informed his parents in Bahadurpura and returned to their houses. Police registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the victim's body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem.