‘Jesus eradicated Covid’, claims TS health director

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 22, 2022, 7:57 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2022, 7:57 am IST
Telangana state health director G. Srinivas Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Telangana state health director G. Srinivas Rao sparked yet another controversy by claiming that the reason Covid-19 pandemic subsided in the country was because of the "benevolence of Jesus Christ"

The health director has ignited an uproar in the country by claiming that "Jesus eradicated Covid-19" from the country and that the worldwide pandemic had been cured in India through Christianity.  He made these comments at a pre-Christmas event held in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. His controversial remarks that “Covid-19 pandemic is under control due to the benevolence of
Jesus Christ” come at a time when the omicron strain BF.7 is quickly spreading in China, the United States, Japan, and Brazil, among other places. Further, he went on to say that Christianity contributed a great deal to the development of India.

Earlier, Srinivasa Rao has received criticism from the medical community and
political groups for touching Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's feet during an official event at Pragati Bhavan. The DPH touched Rao's feet twice in a few seconds, and the images were caught by cameras covering the programme. In the midst of criticism, he justified his behaviour by saying that Chandrasekhar Rao is like a parent to him.

Responding quickly, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders demanded that Srinivas Rao
be suspended immediately for making provocative religious statements. VHP
state president Surender Reddy, secretary Pandarinath, and publicity in-charge Pagudakula Bala Swamy, stated that Srinivas Rao is attempting to influence staff on religious grounds. They demanded that the government suspend him immediately or they move the High Court for necessary action.

Meanwhile, Srinivasa Rao denied making such statements, claiming that his
comments were misconstrued.

