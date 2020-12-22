Nation Other News 22 Dec 2020 India suspends fligh ...
Nation, In Other News

India suspends flights to and from UK in view of fast-spreading mutated Corona strain

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Dec 22, 2020, 1:03 am IST
Updated Dec 22, 2020, 1:03 am IST
The Maharashtra government on Monday said 14 days’ institutional quarantine was mandatory for flyers coming from Europe and the Middle East
UK health secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the new Covid-19 strain is “out of control” and suggested that parts of England will be stuck in the new, highest tier of restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out.
 UK health secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the new Covid-19 strain is “out of control” and suggested that parts of England will be stuck in the new, highest tier of restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out.

New Delhi: India on Monday announced it would suspend all flights to and from the United Kingdom in view of the new, fast-spreading mutated strain of the Sars-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) in that country. The suspension of flights will be effective from midnight December 22 (Wednesday, 23.59 hours) till December 31 (23.59 hours), the civil aviation ministry said, following a high-level meeting in the government on Monday.

“Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Govt of India has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours). This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently, flights from India to the UK shall stand temporarily suspended during the above said period,” civil aviation officials said. After the order, Air India announced that it was suspending all its flights to the UK.

 

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said as a measure of abundant caution, all passengers coming from the UK on all international flights (including flights in transit) should be subjected to mandatory RT-PCR tests at airports upon their arrival. Those found positive will be sent to institutional quarantine centres set up by states and Union territories, while those testing negative have to be under home isolation for seven days, when they will be monitored by government health agencies. States have been asked to create separate desks at airports to facilitate the entire process.

 

As per present norms, international passengers had to only carry a Covid-negative certificate from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey.

India’s ban comes in line with several countries like Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and Israel that have already banned flights to and from the United Kingdom. The Eurostar train between Brussels and London too will stop from Monday night for at least 24 hours.

“As you are aware India has been seeing a sustained decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases for over two-and-a-half months now accompanied by a decline in the number of deaths. In this scenario, any interjection of a Sars-CoV-2 variant virus through passengers with a travel history could pose critical risk for pandemic management in India,” said Mr Bhushan said in a note to the civil aviation secretary.

 

The Maharashtra government on Monday said 14 days’ institutional quarantine was mandatory for flyers coming from Europe and the Middle East. The state has also imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am from Tuesday.

According to media reports, UK health secretary Matt Hancock has warned that the new Covid-19 strain is “out of control” and suggested that parts of England will be stuck in the new, highest tier of restrictions until a vaccine is rolled out. The UK reported 35,928 new positive cases, and 326 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. “Today’s stark figures are very worrying. This will get worse before it gets better -- but it will get better. We all need to do our bit to keep the virus under control while we accelerate the vaccination programme,” Mr Hancock said as several parts of London went under a strict lockdown.

 

Mutation of viruses is not a new phenomenon, but its virulence bothers scientists. “Viruses do mutate. Usually, as they get transmitted, the infectiousness goes up, but the virulence or the dangerousness of the virus starts coming down,” Dr Rachna Kucheria, MD, Community Medicine, AIIMS, told NDTV.

India on Monday registered 24,337 new Covid-19 cases though the active caseload dropped to 3.03 lakh, the lowest in 161 days. As per the health ministry, India’s present active caseload is 3.02 per cent of India’s total positive cases, and the new recoveries led to a net decline of 1,705 in total active cases. The rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 95.53 per cent.

 

 

...
Tags: india suspends uk flights, 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for flyers from europe, new covid strain out of control, virulence of mutation causes concern, india case load


Latest From Nation

Taken aback by the incident, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now planning to reassess all properties in the city limits. (Representational Image: PTI)

Corrupt bill collectors rob GHMC of Rs 200 crore property tax annually

Youngsters rejoice themselves as the temperatures came down on the way to Lammasingi in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

Lambasingi in AP chills at 5 degrees Celsius

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributing property ownership certificate at the meeting after `YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha Pathakam' at Jaggaiah pet constituency in Krishna District on Monday. (DC Image)

Jagan launches land protection scheme

) Inadequate staff strength is resulting in a heavy workload on existing employees.

Staff crunch, ill-equipped regional labs hampering APPCB functioning



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.

India’s theater command ANC carries out joint services exercise code ‘Bull Strike’

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedure were practiced by participating troops.

Will INS Viraat be allowed to rest in peace?

A file picture of INS Viraat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham