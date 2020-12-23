Nation Other News 22 Dec 2020 Covid to impact cock ...
Nation, In Other News

Covid to impact cockfights this Sankranti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 23, 2020, 4:30 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2020, 4:30 am IST
The fear of a second Covid wave is casting a shadow on cockfights
Even though some of the organizers are ready to conduct cockfights, as usual, the prevailing conditions are not conducive for the event
 Even though some of the organizers are ready to conduct cockfights, as usual, the prevailing conditions are not conducive for the event

KAKINADA: Covid-19 virus is likely to cripple cockfights in the ensuing Sankranti festivities. Firstly, there is very little money with the potential gamblers. Even though some of the organizers are ready to conduct cockfights, as usual, the prevailing conditions are not conducive for the event, despite a steady slump in new corona cases, including in East and West Godavari districts.

However, the fear of a second Covid wave is casting a shadow on cockfights. The big players may stay away this season while the relatively smaller ones may try to keep the show going. Many are hoping that there would be cockfights at least for a three-day Sankranti period. On their part, the organizers are apprehensive about overcrowding, which could lead to a viral outbreak, even if there are some silent carriers.

 

However, some of the organizers have already started cockfight gambling in the remote areas of East and West Godavari districts. West Godavari district police have already booked cases against some organizers and seized cock-knives, cash and cocks.

“There were no fears of police cases as they become mute spectators and the organizers can continue their betting. But, now, the problem is Covid-19 virus'' said one of the organizers. He said that people did not have enough money to bet on cockfights.

Kanumuri Abbayi Raju, an organizer of Bhimavaram in West Godavari, said that Covid has hit the economic conditions of the people and there are restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations. When a cockfight is organized, a minimum of 10,000 people will gather and social distancing goes for a toss. This is why many gamblers are not keen, this time around.

 

Meanwhile, prized cocks, which appear in sandy markets six weeks before Sankranti, are yet to make their presence, implying low-key cockfights, if at all.

...
Tags: cockfights in coastal andhra, bhimavaram, west godavari district, cockfights, godavari districts
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Bhimavaram


Latest From Nation

Students attend a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine training programme at the Apollo Medskills in Hyderabad on December 22, 2020. (AFP)

Telangana adds 635 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Farmers take part in a demonstration to protest against the new agricultural laws in Mumbai on December 22, 2020. (AFP)

Protesting farmers to write to British leaders to stop Johnson's Republic Day visit

Kerala Assembly. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala Guv declines permission for special Assembly session on farm laws

Mr Modi was conferred the award for his “steadfast leadership and vision for India’s emergence as a global power.

Trump presents Legion of Merit on Narendra Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India suspends flights to and from UK in view of fast-spreading mutated Corona strain

A police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended following the French government's announcement. (AP)

Will INS Viraat be allowed to rest in peace?

A file picture of INS Viraat

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh amends norms to regularise individual plots

Andhra Pradesh Government Logo

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham