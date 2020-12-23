Covid to impact cockfights this Sankranti

Even though some of the organizers are ready to conduct cockfights, as usual, the prevailing conditions are not conducive for the event

KAKINADA: Covid-19 virus is likely to cripple cockfights in the ensuing Sankranti festivities. Firstly, there is very little money with the potential gamblers. Even though some of the organizers are ready to conduct cockfights, as usual, the prevailing conditions are not conducive for the event, despite a steady slump in new corona cases, including in East and West Godavari districts.

However, the fear of a second Covid wave is casting a shadow on cockfights. The big players may stay away this season while the relatively smaller ones may try to keep the show going. Many are hoping that there would be cockfights at least for a three-day Sankranti period. On their part, the organizers are apprehensive about overcrowding, which could lead to a viral outbreak, even if there are some silent carriers.

However, some of the organizers have already started cockfight gambling in the remote areas of East and West Godavari districts. West Godavari district police have already booked cases against some organizers and seized cock-knives, cash and cocks.

“There were no fears of police cases as they become mute spectators and the organizers can continue their betting. But, now, the problem is Covid-19 virus'' said one of the organizers. He said that people did not have enough money to bet on cockfights.

Kanumuri Abbayi Raju, an organizer of Bhimavaram in West Godavari, said that Covid has hit the economic conditions of the people and there are restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations. When a cockfight is organized, a minimum of 10,000 people will gather and social distancing goes for a toss. This is why many gamblers are not keen, this time around.

Meanwhile, prized cocks, which appear in sandy markets six weeks before Sankranti, are yet to make their presence, implying low-key cockfights, if at all.