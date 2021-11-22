Nation Other News 22 Nov 2021 KCR’s wife und ...
Nation, In Other News

KCR’s wife undergoes tests at AIIMS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 22, 2021, 2:39 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2021, 3:35 am IST
Sources said Shobha visited the premier health institute on Saturday incognito and underwent tests in the neurology department
Earlier, the Chief Minister underwent treatment twice in the national capital and stayed put for a few days. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s wife Shobha underwent a medical examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

She left for New Delhi on a chartered flight two days back accompanied by son and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and daughter Kavitha, who returned to the city on Sunday.

 

Sources said Shobha visited the premier health institute on Saturday incognito and underwent tests in the neurology department. She is said to have developed post-Covid-19 health complications.

Chandrasekhar Rao  joined the family in New Delhi Sunday evening.

Earlier, the Chief Minister underwent treatment twice in the national capital and stayed put for a few days. He announced on Saturday that his trip to Delhi was to oversee the ministerial as well as official delegation meetings with Central officials on paddy procurement.

Meanwhile, agriculture minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and several officials left for Delhi on Sunday.

 

...
