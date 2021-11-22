Nation Other News 22 Nov 2021 Educated opt for org ...
Nation, In Other News

Educated opt for organic farming

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Nov 22, 2021, 9:01 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2021, 9:01 am IST
'People are now being motivated to natural farming and its importance has been well popularised after Covid-19'
A Dehradun Petroleum University Geo-science graduate in his own farm field a East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. (DC)
 A Dehradun Petroleum University Geo-science graduate in his own farm field a East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. (DC)

Visakhapatnam: Young Geo-Science graduate Ananthatmakula Venkata Narasingarao from the University of Petroleum-Dehradun returned home to Gokavaram in East Godavari district a few years ago leaving behind a lucrative career in Petroleum to start organic farming as a vocation.

Today, he is a proud owner of 20 acres of natural farm in his own village.

 

“I am now cultivating mango, paddy and cashew in a pesticide-free method. Passion, Patience and Performance are three main principles one should follow here,” Narasingarao said.

And, he is not alone.

AP Organic Farmers Welfare Association founder member J. Kumara Swamy said that a number of people who are mostly educated youth and job-holders are currently opting for this healthy cultivation after Covid-19.

Bharat Varma, who organises melas and workshops, said “We have seen a number of IT and other professionals at a workshop on organic farming at Vijayawada last month.”

 

A Vizag-based Rishi Cherukuri, an MNC software architect, said that he started organic farming two years ago after returning from the US, at Gudivada in Vizianagaram district. Producing indigenous varieties of black rice and white rice, Rishi set up an automatic Jeevamrutham facility at his farm and rear Desi cows. He manages both IT jobs and farming. For this, he set up a separate optical fibre internet facility at his farmland.

“Since labour is one of the challenging tasks for farming, the government should link the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme with Agriculture so that the labour shortage can be controlled. This is the best choice instead of giving subsidies on the products,” Rishi suggested.

 

Another farmer Appaji from Annavaram said that he left his lucrative job in Defence Research and Development Organisation to take up natural farming.

“People are now being motivated to natural farming and its importance has been well popularised after Covid-19,” Appaji said.

...
Tags: organic farming, organic farmers, natural farming
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 22 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

People take a ride on a boat to feed seagulls near the banks of the Yamuna River amid fog and smog conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Delhi's air quality deteriorates further, AQI stands at 352

The child has been handed over to a child care institution as directed by the CWC. (Representational image)

Adoption row: Infant brought back to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento by Admiral Karambir Singh (R) on board INS Visakhapatnam, the stealth guided-missile destroyer ships of Project 15B, during it's commissioning ceremony at the naval base in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (PTI)

India's powerful destroyer INS Visakhapatnam commissioned

The Chennai-Kolkata NH16 was closed for traffic following a heavy breach of road near the Bhagat Singh colony close to Nellore city. (DC Image)

River Penna in spate: Grand trunk Vijayawada-Chennai rail, road route cut off



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala: Green summit calls for change in development concepts to solve climate issues

Dr. TV Sajeev, scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute speaks at the Green Kerala Summit organized by Kerala State Sunni Students Federation. (By arrangement)

Keep rail tracks free from defecation: NGT

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by lawyers Saloni Singh and Arush Pathania seeking steps to check pollution on railway properties, particularly on tracks. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe in ISRO spy case: Kerala High Court told

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Inculcate book reading habit among students: Venkaiah

Naidu visited the historic 118-year-old Ramamohan Library here on Sunday and announced an Rs five lakh donation to the library. (DC photo)

U.S. Marines Corps celebrates 246th anniversary

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps pose for a picture at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->