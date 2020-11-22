Sahitya Academy award winner Shaik Khaja Hussain, popular as Devi Priya, passes away

VIJAYAWADA: Noted Telugu poet, journalist, scriptwriter, and Kendra Sahitya Academy award winner Shaik Khaja Hussain (70) popularly known as Devi Priya, passed away on November 21 morning. The renowned poet died of a brief illness in Hyderabad. Devi Priya was born in Tadikonda in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Devi Priya bagged the Sahitya Akademi Award 2017, for his book Gaali Rangu. His "Running Commentary" on contemporary politics in Udayam Telugu daily was very popular and thought-provoking. Later, he continued the Running Commentary even for a couple of vernacular news channels. He is known for his political satirical cartoons and poetry.

Poetic precision was the primary strength of Devi Priya and he used to draw a thin line between direct and ornamental poetry. He attributes his love for mythological epics to his poetic evolution. Apart from penning poetry, he has also written several lyrics for Telugu movies. His song Jambhal Bhari Bhai penned for Maa Bhoomi was very popular among all. He authored several books including Gareebi Geetaalu, Amma Chettu Chepa Chiluka, and others.

During his journalism stint, Devipriya was instrumental in making noted Telugu poet Sri Sri to write his autobiography.

AP Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan in a message conveyed his profound grief and sadness at the passing away of Devi Priya. The Governor offered his prayers for his soul to rest in peace and expressed his heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family.