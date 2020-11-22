The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 22 Nov 2020 Indian Medical Assoc ...
Nation, In Other News

Indian Medical Association Telangana elections today, many term it undemocratic

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 22, 2020, 12:26 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2020, 12:29 am IST
Bitter fighting between the factions is being seen on social media platforms and Whatsapp groups
Many doctors have written to the government asking it to stop these elections.
 Many doctors have written to the government asking it to stop these elections.

Hyderabad: The Indian Medical Association’s Telangana state branch will hold elections on Sunday but many doctors are calling it undemocratic, unethical, stage-managed and a game of musical chairs.

Bitter fighting between the factions is being seen on social media platforms and Whatsapp groups.

 

About 17,000 doctors are members of the TS IMA but only 370 elected state members can vote for the posts. The by-laws of the state IMA restrict  the election only to a few.

Dr T. Kripal Singh, professor and head of the department, forensic medicine and toxicology at Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, said it was “very shameful” that doctors are indulging in such politics. Dr Singh said: “The TS IMA elections are worse than the GHMC elections. Instead of promoting co-operation among the members there are a few who have divided the members into groups. Only these members have the right to stand for elections and vote,”

 

“A primary member of the IMA can contest the central IMA elections but they cannot contest the TS IMA polls. This is atrocious. What has the present body done during the pandemic for the people of the state? They allowed private hospitals to loot people. Has anyone from the IMA uttered a word against this ‘Corona loot’? Why is such a body being allowed to hold elections,” Dr Singh said, adding, “The fraternity is suffering because of them. What is there for the young aspiring medical students of the state.”

 

Many doctors have written to the government asking it to stop these elections.

Dr Sanjiv Singh Yadav, secretary of the state IMA, said, “There are faults and they need to be rectified by electing a new panel. The present body will have to change.” Dr Yadav is contesting for vice president.

Sunday’s elections will be for 85 posts for which there are 270 contestants For president, vice-president and state secretary, two doctors are nominated. For the state working committee, there are 38 contestants for 17 posts. Another 21 persons are contesting for the 12 seats on the central working committee.a

 

This contest has raised a lot of issues which were not highlighted earlier. Former state members and senior doctors said it is a battle for supremacy of one group over another. One group is led by incumbent president Dr Pratap Reddy and another by Dr Ravinder Reddy who is chairman of the TS Medical Council. “The division is not good for the state body,” a doctor said.

Senior doctors who are primary members of the IMA have appealed to the government to not recognise the state IMA body. They demand that members with a standing of 20 to 25 years must be allowed to contest all the posts. Voting must be for all the members. There is also demand for e-voting from senior members. Presently doctors have to go to to head office of IMA Koti to cast their vote.

 

Other senior doctors are upset with the advertisement of IMA panels as that they feel that it demarcates groups which is not good for the fraternity in the long run.

With the Covid-19 pandemic and the existing problems in healthcare, doctors demand that they must be untied and stand as one as they have to strive for health as a priority. Their efforts are defeated with this in-fighting, some doctors feel.

...
Tags: ima telangana elections, only few ts doctors can vote ima polls, election for 85 ima posts, fight for supremacy telangana ima elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Devi Priya bagged the Sahitya Akademi Award 2017, for his book Gaali Rangu

Sahitya Academy award winner Shaik Khaja Hussain, popular as Devi Priya, passes away

For those who seek grace marks, JNTUH said that a separate Form-5 earmarked for this category will have to be filled.

JNTUH sets rules for grace marks, credit exemption

Pandits offer Pushkar Harathi at the Sankalbagh ghat on Tungabhadra river on Saturday as part of the Pushkaralu.

Defying Andhra Pradesh government orders, pilgrims take dip in Tungabhadra river

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)

KCR declares total war against BJP, tells leaders to expose Centre’s manipulations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bombay High Court directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)

PM Modi renames Shipping Ministry to 'Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha connecting South Gujarat with Saurashtra via the sea, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (PTI)

In a rare move, funeral ceremony of Tibetan soldier open to public

The last rites of the commando was was performed in Ladakh with full honors in public glare attended by top BJP functionaries. — DC photo

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham