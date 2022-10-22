  
Nation Other News 22 Oct 2022 Primary healthcare i ...
Nation, In Other News

Primary healthcare in TS is crumbling: Centre’s report

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Oct 22, 2022, 8:30 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2022, 9:00 am IST
The report exposed the dire-straits of the health care system in rural parts, and called for urgent measures to build a robust healthcare system in the interiors. — Representational Image/DC
 The report exposed the dire-straits of the health care system in rural parts, and called for urgent measures to build a robust healthcare system in the interiors. — Representational Image/DC

HYDERABAD: While urban Telangana’s development and modern infrastructure are being hyped, the state’s rural areas are witnessing a decay of primary healthcare systems owing to a lack of basic facilities.

According to the latest ministry of health and family welfare’s report on rural health statistics, Telangana had a shortfall of 12 per cent in primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and 53 per cent shortfall in the community health centres (CHC) in the interiors.

The report said that as against the required 721 PHCs in the state only 636 had been established. Of the 180 CHCs required, were available.

The report exposed the dire-straits of the health care system in rural parts, and called for urgent measures to build a robust healthcare system in the interiors.

President of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, Dr Mahesh Kumar K., speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said, “Primary healthcare is grossly neglected in the country, overall. As a state, we are focusing on tertiary healthcare in the rural areas with new medical colleges being proposed, which is not the immediate priority. PHCs and CHCs have to be strengthened at the ground-level and district hospitals should be upgraded to provide basic health care facilities to rural populations.

Experts expressed the need for a change from curative to preventive measures and easy access to healthcare in order to detect chronic health issues early and address them accordingly.

Dr Ranga Reddy, founder of Infection Control Academy of India and public health policy adviser, underlined the importance of strengthening primary health care.

He said, “Without strengthening primary care, we shall end up nowhere. Excessive focus on tertiary care is a misplaced priority. Especially for states like Telangana, which are undergoing rapid urbanization, there is a need for more CHCs. Unless we build a healthy primary healthcare system, we will not be able to cater to the growing morbidity situation in the state.”

...
Tags: infection control academy of india, telangana primary health centres lack facilities, community health centres telangana, telangana rural healthcare dire straits, telangana urban healthcare
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya

As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh bound bus from Hyderabad collided with a truck (ANI)

15 killed as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur collides with truck

Election Commission of India suspended the Choutuppal mandal revenue officer on Friday for altering the election symbols in the Munugode Assembly constituency

EC suspends Choutuppal MRO over symbols row

Leaders of various Congress Committees formed to make Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a success including AICC Secretary Nadeem Jawed, former deputy CM Damodar Raja Naraimmha and MLA Jagga Reddy chalking out plans at Gandhi Bhavan (P.Surendra/DC)

TPCC leaders argue as Rahul's Yatra set to enter Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

Six Indians died in Pak jails in 9 months

These increasing incidents of deaths of Indian prisoners is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails: Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Representational image/AP Photo)

RGV kicks up storm on internet by calling music ban at pubs “Talibanisation”

Ram Gopal Varma passionately advocated removal of all such restrictions against free spirit and liberty. (Photo: Facebook)

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Infamous for witchcraft killings, Jharkhand has earned the disrepute of having the highest percentage of underage girls getting married. (Representational image)

U’khand avalanche: Hyderabad techie mountaineer's body arrives

Vamsheedhar Reddy (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->