Amaravati farmers halt padayatra for four days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Oct 23, 2022, 1:40 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2022, 7:46 am IST
The Maha Padayatra undertaken by Amaravati farmers winded its way from Kovvuru to Rajamahendravaram. (DC Image)
KAKINADA: Amid dramatic developments, the Maha Padayatra of Amaravati farmers came to a temporary halt at Ramachandrapuram town in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday for four days.

It all started on Saturday morning when police reached the function hall in Ramachandrapuram where the Amaravati farmers had halted the previous night. Police asked the farmers to show their identity cards pointing out that only 600 of them will be allowed to continue on their yatra in keeping with the AP High Court orders. Further, only five cars will be allowed to be part of the yatra.

Subsequently, only 75 farmers could produce their identity cards. There were arguments between police and the yatris and a tussle ensued. Police also did not allow Telugu Desam leaders, including Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa and former deputy chairman of AP Legislative Council Reddy Subrahmanyam into the function hall.

Amid these developments, Amaravati farmers held discussions among themselves and decided to halt their padayatra at Ramachandrapuram till AP High Court delivers its final verdict.

Meanwhile, BC welfare minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, who is also Ramachandrapuram MLA, claimed that people of the town had prayed to Goddess Manikyamba at Draksharamam in favour of three capitals on Friday. In response, the Goddess had intervened and halted the “fake yatra” using which TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is cheating the people in the name of a single capital.

Later, Ramachandrapuram DSP Balachandra Reddy made it clear that police had not intervened because of political pressure. He pointed out that High Court had listed out the names of 600 farmers who will be in the yatra and they were checking the same.

The DSP maintained that their aim is to give protection to farmers going on the yatra and no political motives should be attributed to actions of the police. He said they are prepared to allow former home minister China Rajappa, Reddy Subrahmanyam and other leaders to be part of the yatra. But they will not be allowed to take their large number of followers and supporters with them.

