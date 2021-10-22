Nation Other News 22 Oct 2021 SC seeks response fr ...
Nation, In Other News

SC seeks response from ex-Twitter India MD on UP's plea against Karnataka High Court

ANI
Published Oct 22, 2021, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 2:15 pm IST
Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari was transferred to the United States (US) by Twitter in August this year
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the former Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari on a plea of Uttar Pradesh government against the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash a notice issued to Maheshwari seeking his personal appearance as part of the probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded by a user on the micro-blogging site.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana issued notice to Maheshwari on Uttar Pradesh government's plea challenging High Court's order.

 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, questioned the jurisdiction of the Karnataka High Court order, which quashed the personal appearance notice to Maheshwari in a viral video case.

Mehta told the Bench that there is a question of law that needs court's examination. For the time being, ignore the reason why summon was issued, it was a 41A notice so there is no question of arrest, the question is the territorial jurisdiction of the High Court, he added.

The High Court had restrained UP police from taking coercive action against Maheshwari in connection with a probe related to the assault on an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad.

 

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari was transferred to the United States (US) by Twitter in August this year.

The High Court had quashed the notice on July 23.

The Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) police had issued a notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on June 21 asking him to report at the Loni Border police station at 10:30 AM on June 24.

Manish Maheshwari then moved to the Karnataka High Court as at that time he lived in Bengaluru, Karnataka. On June 24, the High Court in an interim order restrained Ghaziabad police from initiating any coercive action against him.

 

The Ghaziabad Police on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India Pvt Ltd (Twitter India), news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

They were booked for the circulation of a video in which an elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, alleged that he was thrashed by some young men, who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5.

...
Tags: manish maheshwari, twitter md manish maheshwari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

C Vijayabaskar, former TN Health Minister in previous AIADMK regime. (Photo: Facebbok)

DVAC conducts searches in assets case against ex-AIADMK Minister C Vijayabaskar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi misleading country on vaccinations: Congress

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. (PTI Photo)

Cruise Drugs Case: Ananya Panday denies allegations of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan

The locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine which is known as Covishield has a 12 to 16 week gap between doses, in contrast to the 8 to 12 week gap recommended by the World Health Organization. (DC Image/SSR)

Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end despite ample COVID shots



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amaravati relics at British Museum; PM urged to get them back

Centuries-old historic and valuable artifacts, sculptures and antique pieces of the Buddhist period and various dynasties of AP are showcased at British Museum Gallery No 33A in London. (Photo: British Museum Gallery)

Many Indians unlikely to be fully vaccinated by year-end despite ample COVID shots

The locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine which is known as Covishield has a 12 to 16 week gap between doses, in contrast to the 8 to 12 week gap recommended by the World Health Organization. (DC Image/SSR)

Reliance announces launch of premium mall 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

The precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre. (Photo: Twitter)

Delhi HC refuses to allow man to go to Afghanistan, says bleak chance of returning

Delhi High Court (Photo: PTI/File)

Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed about the news. (Photo: www.corbettnationalparkindia.in/)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->