Nation Other News 22 Oct 2021 Residential edu scho ...
Nation, In Other News

Residential edu schools, colleges, hostel in TS open today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 22, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2021, 12:21 am IST
The School Education Department, mandated standard Covid-19 safety protocols for everyone at these educational institutions
The Telangana state government on Thursday said that all government-run residential schools will start functioning from Friday. (DC file photo)
 The Telangana state government on Thursday said that all government-run residential schools will start functioning from Friday. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government on Thursday said that all government-run residential schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, model schools (girls hostels), urban residential schools and colleges, will start functioning from Friday.

The School Education Department, in a news release on Thursday night, mandated standard Covid-19 safety protocols for everyone at these educational institutions. It further said that all teaching activities must be performed only by teachers and lecturers who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

 

The decision to reopen, according to the department, was taken following Telangana High Court directions.

All residential schools, colleges, hostels, dining halls should be sanitized, and social distance should be observed, and everyone should wear face masks, and if anyone is found to have any health-related issues such as cold, cough, or fever, such individuals should be tested at the nearest primary health care center, the department said.

...
Tags: residential schools, school education department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy,former Mayor Donthu Rammohan and others inspecting venue of TRS 20th Plenary to be held at Hitex grounds in Madhapur on Thursday. (Photo: P.Surendra)

Grand arrangements in place for TRS plenary on Oct 25

AP High Court.

HC directs AP to show proof of public revenue in Consolidated Fund of State

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

EC order to defer Dalit Bandhu scheme challenged in HC

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS senses anti-incumbency against its MLAs, ministers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Reliance announces launch of premium mall 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

The precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre. (Photo: Twitter)

CM Mamata Banerjee's idol installed at Kolkata Durga puja pandal

The idol has 10 hands depicting the ten schemes undertaken by Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: ANI)

Heritage school, college buildings to be protected monuments in Kerala

At least one century-old building, having historic, archaeological and artistic significance, will be considered for that, Minister for Museum and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil said. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Amaravati relics at British Museum; PM urged to get them back

Centuries-old historic and valuable artifacts, sculptures and antique pieces of the Buddhist period and various dynasties of AP are showcased at British Museum Gallery No 33A in London. (Photo: British Museum Gallery)

ED to take up money laundering probe in Mundra Port record heroin seizure case

A file picture of the Mundra International Container Port. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->