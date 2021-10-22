Residential edu schools, colleges, hostel in TS open today

The Telangana state government on Thursday said that all government-run residential schools will start functioning from Friday. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government on Thursday said that all government-run residential schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, model schools (girls hostels), urban residential schools and colleges, will start functioning from Friday.

The School Education Department, in a news release on Thursday night, mandated standard Covid-19 safety protocols for everyone at these educational institutions. It further said that all teaching activities must be performed only by teachers and lecturers who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The decision to reopen, according to the department, was taken following Telangana High Court directions.

All residential schools, colleges, hostels, dining halls should be sanitized, and social distance should be observed, and everyone should wear face masks, and if anyone is found to have any health-related issues such as cold, cough, or fever, such individuals should be tested at the nearest primary health care center, the department said.