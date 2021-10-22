DVAC searches at premises of AIADMK leader Elangovan in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Friday launched searches at various premises linked to Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank Chairman and AIADMK leader R Elangovan in Salem and other parts of the state on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Searches at the properties owned by Elangovan, said to be a close aide of former chief minister K Palaniswami, began at 6 AM this morning.

Cases were registered against the AIADMK leader for amassing wealth to the tune of Rs.3.78 crore against his known sources of income, police said.

Elangovan, a resident of Puthiragoundenpalayam in Athur is the Salem District Secretary of Jayalalithaa Peravai.

Searches are being carried out at nearly 20 places across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and Tiruchirapalli. Elangovan's house in Salem, farm and an agricultural college in Thuraiyur were also raided, they said.