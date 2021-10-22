CM Jagan reviews CLAP, urges official to ensure cleanliness

Jagan held a review meeting on Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) in his camp office at Tadepalli and directed the officials to give priority to cleanliness in villages, towns and cities. (Photo:Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to adopt the best practices in disposal of wastes that are harmful to the environment and the people and make use of the latest technologies for the same. Jagan held a review meeting on Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) in his camp office at Tadepalli and directed the officials to give priority to cleanliness in villages, towns and cities. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure the vehicles allotted to Grade 2, 3 nagara panchayats reach respective cities, towns, nagar panchayats and panchayats.

He directed the officials to get electric vehicles very soon and discuss with the relevant company representatives in this regard. He further directed the officials to take appropriate measures to prevent any trouble from garbage transfer stations to nearby houses in towns and cities. He instructed the officials to take measures to remove garbage regularly and ensure no bad smell in the surroundings.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that a power plant which would generate electricity from waste in Guntur was ready and the Chief Minister asked the officials to focus on setting up these plants in the proposed areas.

Jagan directed the officials to focus on maintenance of toilets and ensure that they were clean and to provide dustbins to those who do not have them in villages. He asked them to conduct tests on water and air pollution through Village Clinics and get reports on sanitation in villages and take necessary measures. “Clean drinking water tanks regularly, focus on measures to be taken to prevent the spread of diseases and maintenance of sewers. Set up sewage treatment plants at required locations and ensure sewage water is not stored at residential locations,” he told the officials.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to appoint efficient officers in the command control room overseeing the implementation of CLAP programmes and ensure they responded to the complaints regularly and took appropriate measures.

Minister for municipal and urban development Botsa Satyanarayana, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, chief commissioner of land administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, municipal and urban development special chief secretary Y. Srilakshmi, finance principal secretary S. S. Rawat, panchayat raj and rural development principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwiwedi, panchayat raj commissioner Kona Shashidar, APUFIDC MD P. Basant Kumar, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD P. Sampath Kumar and other senior officials were present.