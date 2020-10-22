COVID-19 vaccine might provide longer immunity, thanks to its low mutation

Hyderabad: The low mutation of SARS Cov-2 virus allows for antibodies and vaccines to provide longer immunity when compared with influenza virus according to a study collated in the World Health Organization database.

The study has evaluated the influenza virus and SARS Cov-2 and it is found that while the former requires a vaccine every year, it will not be the same for SARS Cov-2 virus.

Due to the lower rate of mutation, the different strains will have one vaccine which will be effective, say researchers. The researchers had isolated the first strain that emerged from Wuhan and found that the vaccine candidates that have adenovirus have worked in animals.

With the phase three trials going on around the world of the eight vaccine candidates, researchers state that low mutation rate means that the most safe and effective vaccine will work for all the strains.

Earlier it was opined that like influenza virus, coronavirus will also require a new combination every year. But researchers across the globe who have been studying the virus state that they find that one vaccine will provide longer immunity.

