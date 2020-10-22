The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Science 22 Oct 2020 COVID-19 vaccine mig ...
Science

COVID-19 vaccine might provide longer immunity, thanks to its low mutation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Oct 22, 2020, 10:04 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2020, 10:37 am IST
Researchers across the globe who have been studying the virus state that they find that one vaccine will provide longer immunity.
SARS Cov-2 virus will not require a vaccine every year as per a latest study
 SARS Cov-2 virus will not require a vaccine every year as per a latest study

Hyderabad: The low mutation of SARS Cov-2 virus allows for antibodies and vaccines to provide longer immunity when compared with influenza virus according to a study collated in the World Health Organization database.

 The study has evaluated the influenza virus and SARS Cov-2 and it is found that while the former requires a vaccine every year, it will not be the same for SARS Cov-2 virus.

 

 Due to the lower rate of mutation, the different strains will have one vaccine which will be effective, say researchers. The researchers had isolated the first strain that emerged from Wuhan and found that the vaccine candidates that have adenovirus have worked in animals.

 With the phase three trials going on around the world of the eight vaccine candidates, researchers state that low mutation rate means that the most safe and effective vaccine will work for all the strains.

 Earlier it was opined that like influenza virus, coronavirus will also require a new combination every year. But researchers across the globe who have been studying the virus state that they find that one vaccine will provide longer immunity.

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: covid-19 vaccine, sars-cov-2 virus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Apollo ready to administer 1 million COVID-19 vaccines a day
China joins COVAX initiative for fair COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Ramping up cold storage facilities critical as India preps for virus vaccine: experts
Don't expect coronavirus vaccine in public before fall of 2021, say experts

Latest From Science

The team found that patients with blood groups A or AB were more likely to require mechanical ventilation, suggesting that they had greater rates of lung injury from COVID-19. (Representational Image: AP)

People with blood type O may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection

An Atlas Centaur 7 rocket on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA's leading asteroid expert, Paul Chodas, speculates that asteroid 2020 SO, as it is formally known, is actually a Centaur upper rocket stage that propelled NASA’s Surveyor 2 lander to the moon in 1966 before it was discarded. (AP)

Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Experiments done at 20, 30 and 40 degrees C showed the virus survived longer at cooler temperatures, longer on smooth surfaces than on complex surfaces such as cotton, and longer on paper banknotes than on plastic banknotes. (Representational Image:AFP)

Australian study finds coronavirus can last 28 days on glass, currency

A volunteer (R) from the District Magistrate Office dressed as Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi sprays sanitizer on a rickshaw driver's hand before giving him a facemask to create awareness about the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)

Study shows coronavirus can survive on skin for 9 hours



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Hyderabad male nurse develops COVID-19 a second time. Is that even possible?

Doctors say they are still learning about the basic behaviour of the coronavirus. (Representational image)

SARS Cov-2 original strain slowly disappearing

Scientsts at CCMB see some hope in the way the virus has been mutating as time passes. (Representational image: AFP)

US sends 2 million doses of malaria drug to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment

A pharmacy tech holds a pill of Hydroxychloroquine at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah. (AFP)

See Comet Neowise this week, or wait 6800 years

Image courtesy: NASA

Don't expect coronavirus vaccine in public before fall of 2021, say experts

Representational image. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham