TRS leader Nayani Narasimha Reddy passes away post coronavirus recovery

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TWINKLE GURNANI
Published Oct 22, 2020, 11:53 am IST
Updated Oct 22, 2020, 2:28 pm IST
TRS leader Nayani Narasimha Reddy passed away while undergoing post revovery treament from the SARS-CoV-2 infection
Senior TRS leader Late, Nayini Narasimha Reddy.
 Senior TRS leader Late, Nayini Narasimha Reddy.

Senior TRS leader and Former Telangana home minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy passed away at the age of 76, at a private hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

The late leader had contracted the deadly SARS-CoV-2 last month but later recovered from it. However, upon encountering some post recovery health complications he was admitted to a private hospital where he passed away while undergoing treatment.

 

Many leaders and police staff took to twitter to express their condolences and fond memories of the late leader.

DGP of Telangana Police took to twitter to express his condolences with the late leader. "Deeply saddened on the demise of our State's First Home Minister Sri. Nayini Narsimha Reddy Garu. Our Heartfelt Condolences to all his near, dear & supporters. May His Soul Rest In Peace." he tweeted

MP Dr. Ranjith Reddy from the TRS party shared few pictures of the funeral of Nayini Narsimha Reddy on twitter, along with the caption "The unfortunate demise of our former Home Minister Shri Nayini Narasimha Reddy leaves a void that cannot be filled. He strived hard for the welfare of our state and labour community till his last breath. May his soul rest in peace. I extend my deepest condolences to his family".

 

Nayini Narsimha Reddy was the Member of Legislative Council in Telangana. He served as the Home Minister of Telangana state from 2014 to 2018. He was the First Home Minister of Telangana. He took charge of portfolios including Prisons, Fire Services, Sainik Welfare, Labour and Employment and passed away at 76, while serving the TRS party as a senior leader.

