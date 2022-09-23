  
Nation Other News 22 Sep 2022 TS needs Yogi’ ...
Nation, In Other News

TS needs Yogi’s style of govt: says Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Sep 23, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Union minister of state for rural development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay after the completion of the 4th Phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra at Pedda Amberpet, in Ranga Reddy. (DC Image)
 Union minister of state for rural development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay after the completion of the 4th Phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra at Pedda Amberpet, in Ranga Reddy. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The fourth phase of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra concluded on Thursday with a public meeting at Pedda Amberpet village on the city outskirts, with Union minister of state for rural development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti criticising the Chandrashekar Rao-led government and the AIMIM party-led by Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressing the crowded meeting venue, Sadhvi Jyoti said it was time for a Yogi Adityanath-style government in Telangana, where those who had looted people for years would be brought to justice. “The corrupt will be sent to prison and their homes will be brought down. Should we have bulldozers here to bring down the homes of such leaders,” she asked, to which the crowd enthusiastically responded with a ‘yes’.

She stated that some leaders in Telangana are out to destabilise society and the country. “Owaisi’s (Asaduddin’s) brother says give us 10 minutes of free run and we'll show what we’re capable of. There is no place for such people in the state or country,” she remarked. Sadhvi Jyoti also stated that such leaders are “painful” about the action taken against the People’s Front of India, a terrorist organisation.

She also mocked the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Bengal, along with the Telangana CM, saying they are all projecting themselves as the next Prime Minister. Their families may be with them but the people of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she stated.

Sanjay, who spoke after her, stated that the upcoming bypolls in Munugode would be the beginning of the end of Chandrashekar Rao government. “Even if KCR joins forces with AIMIM, the BJP is ready to confront you. When the BJP government comes to power in the state, it will be for the people, and for their welfare,” he remarked.

Sanjay stated the fifth phase of his padayatra will begin on October 15, following the Dasara festival, and that he has seen the plight of people across the state during his padayatra, which has strengthened his resolve to fight for them.

Among those who spoke include Munugode BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman, former MP AP Jithender Reddy, state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy.

...
Tags: aimim chief owaisi, bandi sanjay, praja sangrama yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Works left incomplete despite funds: Bandi
Bandi trashes KCR over Jawaharnagar dump yard

Latest From Nation

The ships will be capable of sustained patrolling, conducting search & rescue operations and carrying out helicopter operations from high seas. (DC Photo File)

Indigenous INS Nipun, INS Nistar launched

Mohammed Azharuddin. (By arrangement)

3 cases against Azhar & Co. for stampede

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) have nabbed 13 smugglers and seized 23 logs of red sanders (Photo Deccan Chronicle/File)

13 held, Rs 50 lakh worth red sanders logs seized in Tirupati

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan on September 17 (Photo: DC)

TRS to showcase Banjara, Adivasi Bhavans in Hyd to lure ST voters in Munugode bypoll



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court admits plea for carbon-dating of 'Shivling'

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (Photo: PTI)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)

Petition in SC challenges reservation on basis of economic criteria

G. Mohan Gopal, former director of the National Judicial Academy, has argued that the 103rd amendment violates the basic structure norm of democratic government and structure for securing social order. (Photo: ANI)

Govt to launch 15-day campaign on Sept 17 to mark 8 years of Swachh Bharat Mission

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry will launch a 15-day campaign on September 17 to mark the completion of eight years of the Swachh Bharat Mission
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->