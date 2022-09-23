TS needs Yogi’s style of govt: says Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Union minister of state for rural development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyothi and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay after the completion of the 4th Phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra at Pedda Amberpet, in Ranga Reddy. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The fourth phase of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra concluded on Thursday with a public meeting at Pedda Amberpet village on the city outskirts, with Union minister of state for rural development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti criticising the Chandrashekar Rao-led government and the AIMIM party-led by Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressing the crowded meeting venue, Sadhvi Jyoti said it was time for a Yogi Adityanath-style government in Telangana, where those who had looted people for years would be brought to justice. “The corrupt will be sent to prison and their homes will be brought down. Should we have bulldozers here to bring down the homes of such leaders,” she asked, to which the crowd enthusiastically responded with a ‘yes’.

She stated that some leaders in Telangana are out to destabilise society and the country. “Owaisi’s (Asaduddin’s) brother says give us 10 minutes of free run and we'll show what we’re capable of. There is no place for such people in the state or country,” she remarked. Sadhvi Jyoti also stated that such leaders are “painful” about the action taken against the People’s Front of India, a terrorist organisation.

She also mocked the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Bengal, along with the Telangana CM, saying they are all projecting themselves as the next Prime Minister. Their families may be with them but the people of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she stated.

Sanjay, who spoke after her, stated that the upcoming bypolls in Munugode would be the beginning of the end of Chandrashekar Rao government. “Even if KCR joins forces with AIMIM, the BJP is ready to confront you. When the BJP government comes to power in the state, it will be for the people, and for their welfare,” he remarked.

Sanjay stated the fifth phase of his padayatra will begin on October 15, following the Dasara festival, and that he has seen the plight of people across the state during his padayatra, which has strengthened his resolve to fight for them.

Among those who spoke include Munugode BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman, former MP AP Jithender Reddy, state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy.