India vs Aus match: Fans with tickets go home gleeful while most return empty-handed

HYDERABAD: The stampede at Gymkhana grounds for cricket match tickets could never be forgotten by cricket fans in Hyderabad. However, those who managed to purchase tickets for the India vs Australia match to be held in the city on Sunday are ecstatic for their achievement.

After waiting for hours in the queue at the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA)’s box office, at Gymkhana grounds in Secunderabad, the jubilant fans forgot all the hardship to reach the ticket counter amid the huge crowd and a stampede that followed.

There were many people in this queue, who could not even reach the ticket counter, and were injured in the stampede, while some were chased out of the queue by the city cops.

However, few lucky ones got their hands on the tickets for the upcoming match.

Sandeep from Jangoan said, “Feel happy to get tickets. I was here at 2 am, and most importantly, I was able to reach the counter. I'm sure my cheering will make India win the match.”

Roopesh Yadav

Roopesh Yadav, a native of Bihar who works in the city, said, “I have been here since 4 in the morning. We had to run and we were out of the queue in no time as the police lathi-charged. It is disheartening.”