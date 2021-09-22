Karnataka Assembly passes bill for protection of religious structures

The bill had been passed on Tuesday in the state assembly. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill 2021.

"The bill had been passed on Tuesday in the state assembly to protect religious structures which were constructed illegally. This has come in the wake of the temple demolished in Mysuru's Nanjangud," state Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa told ANI.

"The incident has hurt the religious sentiments of numerous people in the state and people protested against the officer who was involved in the action. So, we have passed this bill to protect these religious places," he added.

According to the minister, the bill will ensure communal harmony and also protect the sentiments of a particular community in the state.

Taking a dig at opposition parties for criticising the bill, Eshwarappa said that the opposition always criticises every action of the ruling party but the government has managed to pass the bill successfully.