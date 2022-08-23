  
Proud to be part of Rampa revolt centenary: Kishan Reddy

Published Aug 23, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 6:54 am IST
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy addresses a public meeting to mark the Centenary celebrations of the Rampa Rebellion at Chintapalli in ASR district on Monday. (DC Image)
 Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy addresses a public meeting to mark the Centenary celebrations of the Rampa Rebellion at Chintapalli in ASR district on Monday. (DC Image)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Kishan Reddy have recalled the greatness of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju and his contributions to the nation’s well-being. They were participating in the celebrations marking the Rampa Revolt Centenary held at Chintapalli in ASR district on Monday.

Union Tribal Welfare minister Arjun Munda said the government would initiate comprehensive development of every tribal region. “It was on this day the armed tribals attacked Chintapalli police station in a revolt against the British government.

"We are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. It is time to thank the great freedom fighters like Alluri Sitarama Raju for the sacrifices they made,’’ Munda said.

He said he felt like celebrating the event in his home village, which looked similar to Chintapalli and where the great freedom fighter Birsha Munda was born.

Suggesting the state government to introduce archery classes in the tribal welfare residential schools, the minister said that since 2014, as many as 740 tribal welfare residential schools have been started across the country. For this, the central government has been spending Rs.38 crore annually.

He appealed to the government to protect Adivasis from natural calamities and increase the payment to them for their forest produce, to ensure a better living for them.

Tourism minister Kishan Reddy said Alluri Sitarma Raju left a great legacy. The youngsters should imbibe his values to lead a meaningful life. “We feel proud that Sitarama Raju was born a Telugu and he confronted the might of the British Empire with the help of a set of adivasis.’’

In view of the importance of his contributions to the freedom struggle, prime minister Narendra Modi was invited to Starama Raju’s birth place in Bhimavaram and the aim was also to renew the people’s memory of Sitarama Raju all over the country, the minister said.

He said both the central and state governments would develop the places and the police stations visited by Sitarama Raju so that they would stand as monuments in educating the new generations about the Freedom struggle.

He said the 125th birth anniversary of  Alluri Sitarama Raju would be celebrated in Bangalore and New Delhi.

On behalf of the state government, deputy chief minister Peedika Rajanna Dora, Araku MP Gotteti Madhavi, Araku MLA Chetti Palguna, Paderu MLA Bhagyalakshmi and local leaders were present.

Thousands of people from across the ASR district attended the celebrations. Events showcasing tribal culture were the highlights. The renovated Chintapalli police station was inaugurated on the occasion.

