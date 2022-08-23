  
Nation Other News 22 Aug 2022 Most farmers yet to ...
Nation, In Other News

Most farmers yet to file e-KYC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 7:38 am IST
News
 News

TIRUPATI: Although the Central government made it mandatory for farmers to get their e-KYC done in order to continue receiving the direct transfer of cash in their bank accounts under the PM Kisan Saman Nidhi programme, nearly 45 percent of farmers (PM Kisan beneficiaries) in the Chittoor district are yet to complete the process.

The last date to complete e-KYC for the Narendra Modi government’s flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, or PM Kisan Yojana, has been extended once again to August 31. The department of agriculture and farmer welfare has extended the deadline three times—on March 31, May 31, and July 31—to give beneficiaries more time to complete their e-KYC.

“The department has extended the last date three times for the completion of e-KYC. We conveyed to farmers in the district to complete the process by August 31. Those who fail to get their e-KYC completed by the above-mentioned date will not receive the next instalment under the PM Kisan Saman Nidhi scheme. We also directed the village agriculture assistants to find out the beneficiaries and get their e-KYC done, ”a senior agriculture department official said.

According to the official reports, as many as 2,43,589 farmers have received the benefit of the instalments under the programme in the district. As of last week, under this programme 55 percent beneficiaries have been covered. Till now, 1,33,671 PM Kisan beneficiaries have completed the e-KYC process and 10,378 farmers have failed to prove eligibility for the programme.

The Centre deposits instalments of ` 2,000 in the bank accounts of farmers at an interval of every four months under the programme. However, it has come to the notice of the central government that even prosperous farmers who pay income tax are taking advantage of the PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Programme. The government, therefore, wants the farmers to get an e-KYC done in order to keep receiving the benefit.

As part of it, farmers will have to link their bank accounts to their aadhaar cards and mobile numbers. It can be done at nearby Rythu Bharosa Kendras, tahsildar offices, and certain banks that are approved by the government. e-KYC can also be updated using a mobile phone by visiting the website of the PM Kisan programme.

...
Tags: narendra modi, chittoor, andhra pradesh news, aadhaar cards
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor


Horoscope 23 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In this video grab taken near the Mahankali temple on Sunday, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay appears to fetch the footwear of Union home minister Amit Shah

Shoe row: Bandi charged with mortgaging Telangana pride at Amit Shah's feet

A file photo of Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right). (AFP)

Congress leaders from Telangana discuss Munugode poll with Priyanka Gandhi

A file photo of finance minister Harish Rao (DC)

Telangana hopeful of raising Rs 1,500 crore via market borrowings

Telangana High Court

HC fumes at TS for not filing counters to GO 111 petitions



MOST POPULAR

 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

A file photo of pilgrims proceeding to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (PTI)

People hugged radio sets as AIR broke news of Independence in 1947

As first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed the nation on this day, patriots were glued to the few radio sets available in their towns and villages those days. (Photo: AFP/AP)

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

Netaji's daughter says she'll approach India, Japan for DNA test of ashes at Renkoji

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff (PTI file image)

HC fumes at TS for not filing counters to GO 111 petitions

Telangana High Court
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->