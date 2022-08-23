Most farmers yet to file e-KYC

TIRUPATI: Although the Central government made it mandatory for farmers to get their e-KYC done in order to continue receiving the direct transfer of cash in their bank accounts under the PM Kisan Saman Nidhi programme, nearly 45 percent of farmers (PM Kisan beneficiaries) in the Chittoor district are yet to complete the process.

The last date to complete e-KYC for the Narendra Modi government’s flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, or PM Kisan Yojana, has been extended once again to August 31. The department of agriculture and farmer welfare has extended the deadline three times—on March 31, May 31, and July 31—to give beneficiaries more time to complete their e-KYC.

“The department has extended the last date three times for the completion of e-KYC. We conveyed to farmers in the district to complete the process by August 31. Those who fail to get their e-KYC completed by the above-mentioned date will not receive the next instalment under the PM Kisan Saman Nidhi scheme. We also directed the village agriculture assistants to find out the beneficiaries and get their e-KYC done, ”a senior agriculture department official said.

According to the official reports, as many as 2,43,589 farmers have received the benefit of the instalments under the programme in the district. As of last week, under this programme 55 percent beneficiaries have been covered. Till now, 1,33,671 PM Kisan beneficiaries have completed the e-KYC process and 10,378 farmers have failed to prove eligibility for the programme.

The Centre deposits instalments of ` 2,000 in the bank accounts of farmers at an interval of every four months under the programme. However, it has come to the notice of the central government that even prosperous farmers who pay income tax are taking advantage of the PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Programme. The government, therefore, wants the farmers to get an e-KYC done in order to keep receiving the benefit.

As part of it, farmers will have to link their bank accounts to their aadhaar cards and mobile numbers. It can be done at nearby Rythu Bharosa Kendras, tahsildar offices, and certain banks that are approved by the government. e-KYC can also be updated using a mobile phone by visiting the website of the PM Kisan programme.