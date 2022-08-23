  
Nation Other News 22 Aug 2022 Freezers of govt hos ...
Nation, In Other News

Freezers of govt hospital blood bank in Nellore not functioning: TDP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 23, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 7:35 am IST
Party spokesperson Votturi Sampath alleged that even the Red Cross was doing business by selling one unit of blood for Rs 400. (Representational Image)
 Party spokesperson Votturi Sampath alleged that even the Red Cross was doing business by selling one unit of blood for Rs 400. (Representational Image)

NELLORE: Telugu Desam Party (TD) has said that freezers of the blood bank at government general hospital are not functioning for a long time apparently to benefit the private blood banks to make a quick buck.

While addressing the media here on Monday, party spokesperson Votturi Sampath alleged that even the Red Cross was doing business by selling one unit of blood for Rs 400 though the organisation was meant for rendering services to the poor.

He stated that 40 per cent of the blood donated by people to the Red Cross should be supplied to government hospitals free of cost and sought details on how this 40 per cent blood was utilised.

“If you are not going to repair the freezers, we will do the job with the help of donors,” Sampath warned the GGH officials.

Referring to crores of rupees being spent by the government on state-run hospitals, he demanded an explanation for not repairing the freezers for months.

He said that some injections which should be preserved in the freezers were kept in thermocol boxes containing ice.

Sampath said the government should take immediate steps in this regard to help thousands of poor patients who visit GGH every day.

He said the officials should prevail upon the Red Cross to provide blood free of cost to poor patients at GGH.

He also urged Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu to inspect the GGH and take corrective steps.

...
Tags: telugu desam party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 23 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In this video grab taken near the Mahankali temple on Sunday, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay appears to fetch the footwear of Union home minister Amit Shah

Shoe row: Bandi charged with mortgaging Telangana pride at Amit Shah's feet

A file photo of Rahul Gandhi (left) and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (right). (AFP)

Congress leaders from Telangana discuss Munugode poll with Priyanka Gandhi

A file photo of finance minister Harish Rao (DC)

Telangana hopeful of raising Rs 1,500 crore via market borrowings

Telangana High Court

HC fumes at TS for not filing counters to GO 111 petitions



MOST POPULAR

 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

A file photo of pilgrims proceeding to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (PTI)

People hugged radio sets as AIR broke news of Independence in 1947

As first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed the nation on this day, patriots were glued to the few radio sets available in their towns and villages those days. (Photo: AFP/AP)

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

Netaji's daughter says she'll approach India, Japan for DNA test of ashes at Renkoji

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff (PTI file image)

HC fumes at TS for not filing counters to GO 111 petitions

Telangana High Court
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->