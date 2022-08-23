Freezers of govt hospital blood bank in Nellore not functioning: TDP

Party spokesperson Votturi Sampath alleged that even the Red Cross was doing business by selling one unit of blood for Rs 400. (Representational Image)

NELLORE: Telugu Desam Party (TD) has said that freezers of the blood bank at government general hospital are not functioning for a long time apparently to benefit the private blood banks to make a quick buck.

While addressing the media here on Monday, party spokesperson Votturi Sampath alleged that even the Red Cross was doing business by selling one unit of blood for Rs 400 though the organisation was meant for rendering services to the poor.

He stated that 40 per cent of the blood donated by people to the Red Cross should be supplied to government hospitals free of cost and sought details on how this 40 per cent blood was utilised.

“If you are not going to repair the freezers, we will do the job with the help of donors,” Sampath warned the GGH officials.

Referring to crores of rupees being spent by the government on state-run hospitals, he demanded an explanation for not repairing the freezers for months.

He said that some injections which should be preserved in the freezers were kept in thermocol boxes containing ice.

Sampath said the government should take immediate steps in this regard to help thousands of poor patients who visit GGH every day.

He said the officials should prevail upon the Red Cross to provide blood free of cost to poor patients at GGH.

He also urged Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu to inspect the GGH and take corrective steps.