Nation Other News 22 Aug 2021 Hyderabad Cops decry ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad Cops decry false propaganda; say they can seize vehicles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 22, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Cops said they indeed had powers to detain such vehicles which could be released only after the due process, as laid down by the law
Police said false news was being spread that the High Court of Telangana had ordered that the traffic police have no powers to seize the vehicles for non-payment of challans. (Representational Photo:DC)
 Police said false news was being spread that the High Court of Telangana had ordered that the traffic police have no powers to seize the vehicles for non-payment of challans. (Representational Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Sunday said false information was being spread on social media platforms over the powers of the police to detain or seize vehicles being driven by drunk drivers. In a statement, the Cyberabad police said they indeed had powers to detain such vehicles which could be released only after the due process, as laid down by the law.

The police said false news was being spread that the High Court of Telangana had ordered that the “traffic police have no powers to seize the vehicles for non-payment of challans.” The police said there was no such blanket order and that some persons, for reasons best known to them, were issuing misleading statements in the media and social media creating confusion among the public. Legal action was being considered against those spreading this false information, the police said.

 

The statement said the High Court, in its order on August 11, this year, disposing a writ petition directed the petitioner to submit a fresh application to the police seeking release of his vehicle as per the law within two weeks from the date of the order and that the police had to consider the same and pass an appropriate order in another eight weeks thereafter.  Following this, the Cyberabad police said, the person who had filed the writ petition, on August 19 paid the pending challan against the seized vehicle and got the vehicle released.

 

“The police can detain a vehicle with pending traffic violation challans that are more than 90 days old about which the vehicle owner has been intimated by the police at least once either electronically or over a call. It is the vehicle owner’s duty to regularly check whether their vehicle is driven in contravention of any traffic rules and if any traffic violation challans have been issued against their vehicles, following which they should pay the penalty. Any discrepancies in the challans can be reported to the authorities online for verification and rectification as needed,” the Cyberabad police said.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad traffic police, telangana high court, cyberabad traffic police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

BJP Malkajgiri corporator Vurapalli Sravan Kumar. (Photo:Facebook)

Cops rule out attack on BJP corporator by TRS men

Refuting allegations of Opposition parties, including Telugu Desam, about no action being taken against the accused in murder of Dalit engineering girl student Nallapu Ramya, Padma pointed out that the government had immediately arrested the accused, filed the chargesheet and was taking all measures as per law to bring the culprit to book. — twitter.com

Andhra Pradesh women panel for probe into obscene audio tapes

The new bench was supposed to hear the cases afresh from May 3 and the Advocate General requested that the cases be heard at the earliest. — DC file photo

High Court to hear cases against three-capital move from today

There is already criticism in the two districts and agency areas that appointing in-charge officers has led to neglect of key Kaleswaram and Tupakulagudem projects, as well as land acquisition, dealing with welfare of land oustees and job creation. — mulugu.telangana.gov.in

People protest over Mulugu collector’s multiple roles



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bad weather claims life of Army Jawan near Pathankot

One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

India's pandemic-hit lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups

Many dabbawalas have been struggling to feed their own families since April last year. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai rains: 15 dead in house collapses, local train services suspended

Water logging in Hindmata area after heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi govt to recommend doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->