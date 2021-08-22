Nation Other News 22 Aug 2021 Bad weather claims l ...
Bad weather claims life of Army Jawan

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 12:06 am IST
The affected personnel were admitted at the military hospital in Pathankot and are being provided with required medical care
One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)

New Delhi: One Army personnel died and a few others were injured during a supervised training at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab on Saturday as the weather conditions were “severe”.

The Indian Army said the “affected” personnel were admitted at the military hospital in Pathankot and are being provided with required medical care.
The Army statement said, “In an organised, supervised and monitored training activity undertaken by 11 officers, 11 JCOs (junior commissioned officers) and 120 other ranks near Pathankot, due to severe weather conditions, there has been one fatal casualty.”

 

“A few individuals including some officers/JCOs were admitted in Military Hospital, Pathankot,” it said. Army had earlier said the weather was hot and humid when the training was taking place.

