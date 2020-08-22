Srisailam fire: Victims spoke to families after losing hope; Bodies in escape tunnel

Hyderabad: All the deceased in the fire accident at Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station spoke to their family members a few moments before they took a lost breath.

Dharavath Sunder Naik (32) an assistant engineer of Srisailam Left Power House, who conquered COVID-19 with home isolation one month back, met with death in the fire accident.

Sunder Naik native of Jagani thanda of Chivvemla mandal of Suryapet district returned to Srisaliam on July 25 after he got cured with home quarantine by taking precautions at his native place Jagani Thanda.

Sunder had reportedly re-joined the duty on Thursday after recovering from COVID-19. Sunder was living in the quarters of the department at Srisailam along with wife Prameela and two daughters Mansavini and Nihaswi.

According to family members Sunder spoke to his wife and also his parents around 11. 30 pm and asked them to take care of his daughters and wife as he could not escape from the death.

Mohan Rao another assistant engineer, resident of Jeedimetla in Hyderabad also spoke to his family and one of his colleagues Venu and told them he had bleak chances escaping from death.

Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud too spoke to his family around 11. 30 pm over phone and informed that there was no chance for him to escape from death trap as the smoke engulfed in the plant and if the rescue teams could reach them in another 30 minutes there will not be any luck for them to live.