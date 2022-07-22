  
Kakinada MP urges Modi to sanction ENCORE project

Published Jul 22, 2022, 12:35 am IST
She said the coastal areas in Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency faced sea erosion and there was a need to protect the shores and also the fishermen. — DC Image/Arunachandra Bose
 She said the coastal areas in Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency faced sea erosion and there was a need to protect the shores and also the fishermen.

KAKINADA: Kakinada MP Vanga Gita has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction the Enhancing Coastal and Ocean Resource Efficiency (ENCORE) project to protect the fishermen in coastal areas.

She spoke in Lok Sabha on Thursday. She said the coastal areas in Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency faced sea erosion and there was a need to protect the shores and also the fishermen.

She said the ENCORE Phase-1 has been approved by the ministry and it was tabled before CCEA for final approval. She requested the Prime Minister to take the initiative to approve the project as early as possible.

