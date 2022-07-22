Heavy rains lead to mayhem in Hyderabad, to last for 2 more days

HYDERABAD: Heavy downpour lashed Hyderabad city on Friday, bringing vehicular traffic to a halt in many places, and forcing pedestrians and two-wheeler riders to run for cover. Low-lying areas were inundated causing major inconvenience to motorists. Office goers had to undergo a lot of hardship as roads witnessed chaos and confusions as the rains continued to lash since morning.

The ‘Wazu Khana’ wall within the historic Mekka Masjid adjoining Charminar collapsed due to rain. No one was injured.

Trees were uprooted at many places and roads were waterlogged in various parts of the city. The police issued an advisory, urging people not to venture out immediately after the rainfall receded. Metro Rail commuters also faced inconvenience as online and offline ticketing facilities were shut for a few hours due to technical snag, caused by heavy rains. Passengers had to wait in long queues cursing the metro while some posted their grievances online. With India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to moderate rainfall for the next two days, the city is on high alert.

Busy roads turned into cesspools as manholes and storm water drains overflowed. There were severe traffic snarls at Hafeezpet, Masab Tank, Lakdi-ka-pool, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Bachupally, Miyapur, Ramnagar, Shaikpet, Madhapur, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Nacharam, Srinagar Colony, Bowenpally, Maredpally, Begum Bazaar, Chilkalguda, Boudhanagar, Langerhouz, Nampally, Mozamjahi Market, Aramgarh bridge, Raj Bhavan Road, Khairatabad, Saroornagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills and several others areas.

Houses in many low lying areas were submerged in the rainwater. Several colonies in Mohammad Guda, Prakashnagar, Abids, Hayathnagar, Ganganagar, Barkatpura, Hastinapuram, Shalivahana Nagar, Moosarambagh, Babu Jagjivan Ram Nagar, Srinagar Colony, Ashoknagar, Kavadiguda, Lower Tank Bund, Shivam Road, Raj Bhavan Road and others were submerged.

The water level in these areas reached more than 5 feet causing severe inconvenience to the residents. Adarshnagar, near New MLA Quarters, the colonies inundated with knee-high water, and the same was the case with Talab Katta in the Old City. Rajendranagar, Attapur and many areas witnessed knee-high water, and the road below PVNR Expressway witnessed traffic snarls and bumper to bumper traffic.

A four-hour traffic jam was reported between Nizampet and Bachupally stretch due to waterlogging. Lakhs of rupees worth fruits were washed away at Batasingaram fruit market. As many as 419 trees were uprooted and 1,456 water logging points were formed.

Hussainsagar reached its full tank level (FTL) again and irrigation department officials released water from Kukatpally diversion and informed that they would release excess water through sluice gates if the rainfall continued. Hussainsagar, of which FTL is 513.41 metres, reached 513.18 metres as of 4:30 pm on Friday.

Osmansagar and Himayatsagar received water from the catchment areas, As of 6 pm on Friday, two gates of one feet were opened at Osmansagar. Its FTL is 1,790 feet which is 3,900 tmcft of water, and now it is 1,786 feet (3,093 tmc ft). One gate of Himayatsagar was opened. Its FLT is 1,763.50 (2,970 tmcft) and the present level is 1,760. 40 (2,347 tmcft).