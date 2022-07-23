  
500 cows jump into reservoir in AP's Nandyal district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 23, 2022, 2:55 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2022, 7:48 am IST
The cattle grazers noticed the entire herd of cows had jumped into the water and were washing away in the heavy flows in the reservoir. (Representational Image/PTI)
ANANTAPUR: A herd of 500 cows jumped into Velugodu reservoir in Nandyal district when a herd of wild boars attacked the cows on Friday. The cattle grazers of nearby villages took the cows for grazing closer to the Velugodu reservoir premises.

When the cows were feeding closer to the reservoir premises, a herd of wild boars reached from the nearby forest area and tried to attack them. Panic gripped cows jumped into the water. The cattle grazers noticed the entire herd of cows had jumped into the water and were washing away in the heavy flows in the reservoir.

The grazers approached the nearby fishermen and entered the reservoir with the help of the fishing boats. They succeeded in rescuing by sending back about 350 cows towards the river bed to prevent them from washing away in the deep water.

However, about 150 cows were washed away in the water, and the fishermen and cattle grazers were searching the remaining animals in the reservoir to rescue them.

