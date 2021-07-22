Nation Other News 22 Jul 2021 Don't know who ...
Don't know who AR Rahman is; Bharat Ratna equal to my father's toenail: Balakrishna

ANI
Published Jul 22, 2021, 7:46 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2021, 7:46 am IST
Soon after his remarks, a Twitter war erupted with Rahman fans posting memes and hashtags targetting Balakrishna
 After his remarks, #whoisbalakrishna started trending on Twitter. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna stoked a controversy when he said that he does not know who Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is, and added that Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award is equal to the "toenail" of his father, late actor-politician NT Rama Rao.

In an interview with the Telugu news channel on Wednesday, the TDP leader stated that the award does not bring glory to his father, who also served as the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, instead, he brings glory to the award.'

 

"I feel that Bharat Ratna is equal to my father's toenail. No award can compensate for the contribution of my family to Tollywood. So, only the awards should feel bad, not my family or my father. It is the honour and privilege of people who would offer him the award and not of Sr NTR. He is more than a Bharat Ratna," said Balakrishna.

He further went on to say that Rahman scores a hit once in a decade and gets an Oscar for that.

It is to mention that Rahman had composed the background score of Balakrishna's 1993 film, 'Nippu Ravva'.

 

"I do not know who AR Rahman is. He won an Oscar and I do not even know who he is. He gives a hit once in a decade," said the Veteran Tollywood actor and politician.

Soon after his remarks went viral on social media, a Twitter war erupted with Rahman fans posting memes and hashtags targetting Balakrishna.
With this, #whoisbalakrishna started trending on Twitter.

A fan tweeted: "Know your level before commenting someone!"
While another one tweeted: "Who is Balakrishna the funny actor #whoisbalakrishna."

"Thought he is a comedian after seeing his videos never know he's a hero lol #WhoIsBalakrishna state of these clowns and the audacity to disrespect India's Best Musician AR Rahman sir Actually world's top Musician. We demand an Apology to @arrahman sir from that #ARRahman," another Twitter user wrote.

 

Soon, Balakrishna's fans were out defending him, saying he was the epitome of screen presence, the God of masses and one of the very few all-rounders ever.

...
