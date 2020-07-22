119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,156,082

36,810

Recovered

724,877

24,303

Deaths

28,117

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3074122299574 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1875712910133 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala13275561544 Punjab105107118362 Jharkhand5821283555 Chhatisgarh5598394428 Uttarakhand4642321255 Goa3853236123 Tripura309318457 Puducherry2179131830 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Arunachal Pradesh7902853 Chandigarh73751812 Meghalaya490704 Sikkim318920 Mizoram2971680
Nation Other News 22 Jul 2020 Madhya Pradesh: Lady ...
Nation, In Other News

Madhya Pradesh: Lady Luck smiles after Panna farmer mines 10.69 carat diamond

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jul 22, 2020, 10:55 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Kushwaha has deposited the diamond piece before the Panna district mining department
Kushwaha with the diamond he mined.
 Kushwaha with the diamond he mined.

Bhopal: A poor farmer in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district has harvested a sparkling fortune when he mined a high quality diamond weighing 10.69 carat in his land taken on lease from the government.

Anandilal Kushwaha (34), resident of Ranipur village, was thrilled to find the precious stone in his field, a culmination of his year-long mining activities, on Tuesday.

 

“I along with my partners have indulged in mining in our leased land for the past one year. We could not believe our eyes when we found the diamond of such high quality and size," he said.

Kushwaha has deposited the diamond piece before the Panna district mining department, as per the lease conditions of the state government.

“Kushwaha has deposited a 10.69 carat diamond with the diamond officer," Panna district mining officer R K Pandey said.

The MP government gives small patches of land on lease in Panna diamond reserve area to local farmers and labourers to mine diamond and deposit them with the district mining officer.

 

The Panna district mining department auctions the diamonds deposited with them and gives the proceeds to the diamond owners after deducting royalty and tax.

The diamond found by Kushwaha may fetch Rs 50 lakh in the auction, officials say.

Kushwaha had also found a 70-cent diamond in his field recently.

Panna district falls under Bundelkand region of Madhya Pradesh, known for rich diamond reserve.

...
Tags: diamond mine, madhya pradesh, panna diamond
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

YSRCP general secretary Y Vijaysai Reddy (Photo: ANI)

Vijayasai Reddy tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: Javadekar

Navy’s MiG-29K maritime fighter jets are being deployed at airbases in the northern sector to beef up the Air Force’s strength. (PTI Photo)

20 Navy MiG-29s moved to Ladakh

The father-son duo built up a Rs 500 crore pharmacy business.

Hyderabad’s popular pharmacy owner, son die of Covid-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Lucknow administration starts attaching properties of vandals during CAA protests

Protesters throw brickbats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protesters and supporters of the CAA. (PTI)

Tiger Kadamba, who once went walkabout in Hyderabad zoo, dies of heart failure

Royal Bengal tiger Kadamba once went walkabout in the Hyderabad zoo. (DC File Photo)

Varavara Rao treated at Nanavati Hospital for neuro issues

Varavara Rao (PTI file)

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

7 arrested for selling virus drugs illegally

Representational image (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham