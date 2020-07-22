Locomotive runs over railway gang at work on the tracks

Hyderabad: Two bridge assistants and a foreman (maestri) of South Central Railway (SCR) were run over by a locomotive as they were working on the tracks near Vikarabad on Tuesday. Nine others escaped unhurt.

The workers did not realize there was an engine coming up until it was too late. The Government Railway Police (GRP) are investigating the case

The deceased persons have been as foreman (maestri) N Pratap Reddy, 58, and bridge assistants D Naveen Kumar, 35, and Shamsheer Ali, 25. They all lived in Secunderabad. Shamsheer was a Bihar native who joined the Indian Railways nine months ago.

The three men were in a group of 13 employees of SCR sent to Vikarabad to carry out painting and maintenance work at a railway bridge over the Musi river. The bridge is located about 2 km from the Vikarabad railway station.

The locomotive was travelling to Vikarabad from Secunderabad when the accident occurred.

Vikarabad GRP sub-inspector A Venkat Reddy said the gang did not notice the locomotive up in time as it was coming off a bend. The few who did jumped out of the way, three jumped of the bridge. Pratap Reddy, Naveen and Shamsheer did not see the locomotive and were run over.

Sub-inspector Venkat Reddy said the gang did not inform the station masters of Vikarabad and Chittigadda railway stations that they were going to work on the bridge.

Secunderabad GRP superintendent B Anuradha said a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code is being registered. If there was negligence by any person, the sections of the case will be altered accordingly and necessary action will be taken.