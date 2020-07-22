120th Day Of Lockdown

Balala Hakkula Sangham founder P Achyuta Rao dies of COVID-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 22, 2020, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2020, 6:05 pm IST
Activist who stood steadfast in defence of the rights of children
P Achyuta Rao, founder of the Balala Hakkula Sangham
 P Achyuta Rao, founder of the Balala Hakkula Sangham

Hyderabad: Prominent child rights activist P Achyuta Rao succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 58.

Achyuta Rao was admitted to hospital about a week ago suffering from Covid-19 symptoms. He was reportedly suffering from some long-term health issues such as diabetes and was placed on a ventilator for the past few days, but did not recover, according to hospital sources.

 

Achyuta Rao, who founded the Balala Hakkula Sangham in 1985 along with his wife Anuradha, was considered the voice of children, dispossessed of their rights and was one to never give up fighting for their rights. He was also a past member of the State Committee for Protection of Child Rights.

