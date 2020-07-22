120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,195,674

36,810

Recovered

752,596

24,303

Deaths

28,781

596

Maharashtra32703118221712276 Tamil Nadu1806431266702626 Delhi1260961061183690 Karnataka71069254601469 Andhra Pradesh5866825574758 Uttar Pradesh53288318551229 Gujarat50465365042200 Telangana4770436385429 West Bengal47030280351182 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar2856418741198 Haryana2746220952364 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1983513310139 Jammu and Kashmir152588455263 Kerala13995589045 Punjab108897389263 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5731411429 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4027244926 Tripura334519268 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur201513840 Himachal Pradesh1681107711 Nagaland10874850 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh75151812 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation, In Other News

Amarnath ice lingam melts due to high temperature

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jul 22, 2020, 11:27 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2020, 11:34 am IST
The natural formation took place in the cave shrine last month but it has melted down 80 per cent since then
The Amarnath ice lingam seen in a Twitter image posted by defence minister Rajnath Singh when he visited the shrine on July 18. (PTI)
 The Amarnath ice lingam seen in a Twitter image posted by defence minister Rajnath Singh when he visited the shrine on July 18. (PTI)

Srinagar: The naturally formed ice lingam in Amarnath cave shrine has melted almost completely owing to increased temperature, reports received here said.

According to earlier reports, the Shiv lingam had fully formed by mid-June but its size and girth started decreasing thereafter. It was reduced to half by the first week of July and when defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the place of worship on July 18, it had melted more than 80 percent.

 

Security personnel posted at the shrine.

The legend goes that during the month of Sawan or Shravan (July and August), the ice stalagmite forms a natural Shivling or ice-lingam which waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon at Amarnath. It's a phenomenon that attracts tens of thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad every year. However, this year’s yatra has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

During the pilgrimage the devotees embark on an arduous journey over rugged mountains by walking or on ponyback, or are carried, to pay obeisance at the cave, which is believed to be the abode of Lord Siva. By the side of Siva's are two other ice lingams, believed to be those of Parvati, and their son, Ganesha.

 

In May, the security forces deployed at a nearby base had reported that the ice lingams of Parvati and Ganesha had also formed fully. The cave-shrine has been secured by a 53 feet wide and 7 feet tall second rung of grill fencing which has made it impossible for anyone to go near the sanctum sanctorum. Even the security forces deployed in the cave periphery have been kept at bay.

In 2008, the cave-shrine witnessed a magnificent formation of the Shiv Lingam after three years. Some experts had attributed the non-formation of the lingam in some years to global warming and shifting of glaciers.

 

History records that the first pilgrimage to the cave-shrine was undertaken in 1000 BC, though little else is known of the antiquity of Amarnath.

