Polavaram project-affected people form human chain, seek basic facilities

Kakinada: The Polavaram project-affected people have staged an agitation and formed a human chain at the Ambedkar Centre in Velerupadu village, in the merged mandal in the agency area, pleading that the government provide all promised facilities to them as per law.

An all-party team of leaders like the Congress, the Telugu Desam, the YSRC, the CPI, the CPM, theJana Sena and the BJP, as also farmers, businessmen and the people of the village participated in the agitation.

The leaders stressed that the government provide proper compensation, create infrastructure facilities in the rehabilitation colonies, speedy completion of colonies and give compensation and R&R package to those who have completed the age 18 by considering the date of shifting the Polavaram project-affected families to the rehabilitation colonies.

The agitators decided to meet all public representatives including MLA Balaraju for sorting out their problems.

Meanwhile, all parties have jointly demanded that the government give Rs25 lakh as compensation to those who died of Covid-19 without the availability of oxygen supply. The government has failed to supply oxygen to those persons.

Political parties like the CPI and other organisations led by the Telugu Desam submitted a memorandum to district collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Monday.

The agitators sought Rs50 lakh as compensation to the deceased families of frontline warriors --like sanitation, medical and health, police, journalists -- as they have strived hard to save the lives of the people, and Rs10 lakh as compensation to those who died of Covid19 as their families are in a great struggle for their survival. The TD Kakinada parliament district president Jyothula Naveen Kumar said due to the lockdown and Covid19 situations, many of the downtrodden have lost their livelihood. The government should pay Rs10,000 as financial assistance and also pay Rs 7,500 per month to private school teachers, construction workers, tiny traders and such others as also those with mental or physical disability, till the pandemic season ends.

Former MLA of Jaggampet, Jyothula Venkata Appa Rao (Nehru), pleaded that the government clear dues of paddy farmers and purchase all agricultural and horticultural products from farmers. Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa, former Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu), CPI district secretary T Madhu and others were present.