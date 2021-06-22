Nation Other News 22 Jun 2021 Pfizer in final stag ...
Nation, In Other News

Pfizer in final stages of agreement to supply vaccine doses to India: CEO

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2021, 8:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 8:33 pm IST
Pfizer is confident of producing 3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and another four billion by next year, making it seven billion in all
The Pfizer CEO said that a significant local manufacturing of vaccines that is happening at the Serum Institute of India will provide the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people. (AFP Photo)
 The Pfizer CEO said that a significant local manufacturing of vaccines that is happening at the Serum Institute of India will provide the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people. (AFP Photo)

Washington: US Pharma giant Pfizer is in the final stages of an agreement with India to supply anti-COVID-19 vaccines, CEO Dr Albert Bourla said on Tuesday, observing that the domestically manufactured vaccines would be the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people.

Addressing the 15th edition of the India-US Bio Pharma & Healthcare Summit being organised by the US-India Chamber of Commerce, Dr Bourla also said that Pfizer has made a specific plan that the mid and low-income countries, which includes India, will receive at least two billion of such doses.

 

"My hope is that very soon we will finalise the approval of the product in India by the Indian health care authorities and the agreement with the government so that we can also start sending vaccines, on our side, Bourla said.

The Pfizer CEO said that a significant local manufacturing of vaccines that is happening at the Serum Institute of India will provide the backbone of vaccinating the Indian people.

"But getting the additional mRNA vaccines from us and also from Moderna will contribute significantly," he said.

 

Pfizer, he said, is confident of producing three billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and another four billion by next year, making it seven billion in all.

...
Tags: pfizer, pfizer vaccine, vaccine doses, india-us bio pharma & healthcare summit
Location: United States, Washington


Related Stories

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK
Karnataka: BBMP administers record 1,68,958 vaccine doses on Monday
Telangana govt seeks vaccine testing facility in Hyderabad
COVID vaccine drive to cover 1 lakh Vizagites today

Latest From Nation

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

The report from PayU said as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, numerous donation campaigns were organised by NGOs and crowdsourcing platforms to raise funds for COVID relief. (AFP Photo)

2nd COVID-19 wave witnessed huge spurt in online charity donations: Report

Reacting to the statements by a few MLAs, Siddaramaiah said they were personal views of the individuals and not the opinion of the party. (PTI Photo)

2 more Congress MLAs back Siddaramaiah as CM candidate in next assembly election

Covaxin is an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech. (PTI Photo)

DCGI likely to approve phase 3 trial data of Covaxin on Tuesday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Wildlife enthusiasts contribute over Rs 1 crore to cash-strapped Bengaluru zoo

The BBP has four different units - Zoo, Safari, Butterfly Park and Rescue Centre within an area of 731.88 Hectares. (PTI photo)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

Parliamentary committee summons Twitter on June 18

Twitter has to appear before the panel on June 18 at 4 pm and give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news. (Photo: PTI/File)

Indian Coast Guard on alert after oil spill from Haldia-bound Portuguese ship

The Coast Guard said it is on alert. (Photo: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

Hyderabad airport implements video analytics to enhance passenger safety

IoT security cameras and AI video analytics have been implemented at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to improve passenger experience by reducing waiting time at passenger touch-points. (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham