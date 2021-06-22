Nation Other News 22 Jun 2021 Hyderabad mother urg ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad mother urges MEA to rescue, bring back daughter stuck in Qatar

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2021, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
Aliya was released by her employer and asked to rejoin her job again as a housemaid at her home for two months
Atiya Begum, mother of Aliya Begum. (Photo: ANI)
 Atiya Begum, mother of Aliya Begum. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Atiya Begum, a resident of Hyderabad, has written a letter to the Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, urging for the rescue of her daughter Aliya Begum, who has been stuck in Qatar's Doha for the last 20 months.

Speaking to ANI, Atiya Begum said, "My daughter, Aliya Begum, was in search of a job and was approached by a travel agent Muneer and offered a job to work as a beautician in a beauty parlour in Doha, Qatar. She went to Doha, Qatar in November of 2018 and joined a beauty parlour and worked there for 14 months. Later the parlour was closed and she was asked to work in some other beauty parlour 'Black Saloon' where she worked for six months."

 

"She did not receive proper treatment, proper food and accommodation and she was also not given her salary properly. During August 2020 she fell ill and was admitted to a government hospital but her employer foisted a case on her and she was sent to Al-Rayan Jail for six months," she added.

She further said that Aliya was released by her employer and asked to rejoin her job again as a housemaid at her home for two months as her beauty parlour was not open due to lockdown.

"During January 2021 she was asked to work at one Rosaa restaurant as a waitress, and her new employer Salma is harassing her a lot, beating her and not giving proper accommodation. Whenever we speak she is crying and wants to come back to India. She has been stuck there for the last 20 months," added Atiya Begum.

 

She said, "I appeal to the government of India to rescue my daughter and bring her back to India."

...
Tags: minister of external affairs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

As soon as a vacation bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Bose assembled to commence the day's proceedings, Justice Gupta said his brother judge is recusing himself from hearing these appeals. (PTI)

Narada case: SC judge recuses from hearing pleas of CM Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with member of the press, via video conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on Covid management

The MMTS trains, which used to carry on an average, around one lakh passengers a day, are returning to the rails 15 months after the services were suspended from March 23, 2020, because of Covid-19 concerns. (DC image)

Hyderabad MMTS to resume services from tomorrow

The court, after hearing the submissions, granted bail to the accused, saying his detention will serve no purpose as the probe into the matter is completed and nothing has to be recovered from him. (Representational image)

Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in case of sexually assaulting minor girl



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Wildlife enthusiasts contribute over Rs 1 crore to cash-strapped Bengaluru zoo

The BBP has four different units - Zoo, Safari, Butterfly Park and Rescue Centre within an area of 731.88 Hectares. (PTI photo)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

Parliamentary committee summons Twitter on June 18

Twitter has to appear before the panel on June 18 at 4 pm and give representation on how to prevent misuse of social media and online news. (Photo: PTI/File)

Indian Coast Guard on alert after oil spill from Haldia-bound Portuguese ship

The Coast Guard said it is on alert. (Photo: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

Hyderabad airport implements video analytics to enhance passenger safety

IoT security cameras and AI video analytics have been implemented at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to improve passenger experience by reducing waiting time at passenger touch-points. (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham