Hyderabad MMTS to resume services from tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 12:24 pm IST
Passengers instructed to follow Covid-19 safety protocols like maintaining social distance, wearing masks and frequent sanitisation
The MMTS trains, which used to carry on an average, around one lakh passengers a day, are returning to the rails 15 months after the services were suspended from March 23, 2020, because of Covid-19 concerns. (DC image)
 The MMTS trains, which used to carry on an average, around one lakh passengers a day, are returning to the rails 15 months after the services were suspended from March 23, 2020, because of Covid-19 concerns. (DC image)

HYDERABAD: The Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) suburban services in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will begin from June 23, the South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Monday.

The SCR also appealed to all rail users to ensure that they acted with responsibility and supported the railways in ensuring safe journey for everyone. Every passenger should follow all Covid-19 safety protocols like maintaining social distance, compulsorily wearing masks and frequent sanitisation while in trains and on station premises.

 

The MMTS trains, which used to carry on an average, around one lakh passengers a day, are returning to the rails 15 months after the services were suspended from March 23, 2020, because of Covid-19 concerns. This popular service was first introduced on August 9, 2003, and over a period of time, saw as many as 121 daily services plying between different stations in and around the twin cities.

To begin with, the SCR said it would start with 10 services on June 23 - six services between Falaknuma and Lingampally, and four services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad station (Nampally).

 

The first MMTS train will leave Falaknuma at 7.50 am and reach Lingampally at 9.07 am. On the return journeys, the last train in this sector will leave Lingampalli at 6.05 pm and reach Falaknuma at 7.32 pm.

Between Hyderabad and Lingampally, the first train will leave Lingampalli at 8.43 am and reach Hyderabad at 9.28. The last train in this section will leave Hyderabad at 6.15 pm, and reach Lingampally at 7.05 pm.

Tags: hyderabad mmts, covid-19 telangana, covid protocol
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


