89th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

412,931

1,185

Recovered

228,549

6,140

Deaths

13,292

306

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi56746312942112 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1469111395341 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana103384556134 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Karnataka86975391132 Bihar7602509849 Telangana70723506203 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Other News 22 Jun 2020 Army gets free hand ...
Nation, In Other News

Army gets free hand to open fire at LAC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2020, 10:39 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2020, 10:39 am IST
Field officers can order firing under 'extraordinary circumstances'; China informed about the change in rules
Indian security personnel in Srinagar. PTI photo
  Indian security personnel in Srinagar. PTI photo

The Indian Army has changed its rules of engagement on the Line of Actual Control with China, which will allow field commanders to order troops to use firearms under "extraordinary" circumstances. This follows the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15, when 20 soldiers, including 16 Bihar’s commanding officer Col. Santosh Babu, were killed.

Sources said the Chinese were informed about the change in the rules of engagement and that India will respond forcefully to any violence. Earlier, under the 1996 India-China agreement, Army and ITBP jawans did not carry loaded guns during patrolling and gun barrels were pointed downwards. Now commanders can use any weapon as they see fit during any aggression by Chinese troops.

 

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat and the Army,

Air Force and Navy chiefs to review situation along the LAC as the situation in Ladakh remained tense. Hardening its stance, India has given its armed forces deployed at the LAC full freedom, said sources. The armed forces have been asked to maintain strict vigil on all Chinese activities around the land border, airspace and in strategic sea lanes, and to adopt a tough line in tackling any Chinese misadventure.

Mr Singh, who will leave for Moscow on Monday, also discussed the arms and
ammunition requirements of the Indian forces. Mr Singh will attend the victory parade on June 24 marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War II. A Chinese defence team will also visit Russia, and both Indian and Chinese soldiers will join the parade. Mr Singh is also expected to discuss defence purchases with Russia.

A PTI report, meanwhile, said the vice-chiefs of the three services have been given financial powers upto Rs 500 crores per project to acquire critical ammunition and weapons that will be needed if an all-out or limited conflict breaks out.

The Ladakh situation remains tense after the June 15 clash. Union minister and
former Army chief Gen. V.K. Singh said Saturday that more than double Chinese
soldiers were also killed. He also said India too had returned the Chinese soldiers who crossed over to the Indian side.

...
Tags: galwan valley, eastern ladakh, india-china border
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

A coronavirus theme based model on a road during the intensified lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Chennai. PTI photo

Four lakh+ COVID-19 cases in India, up from 3 lakh in just eight days

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh. (PTI Photo)

Ladakh standoff: Ex-PM Manmohan asks PM to be mindful of implications of his words

File photo of medics at the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Groped at quarantine centre, African student told to pay for alternative place

Tamil Nadu added 2,532 positive cases on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Spike in positive cases, deaths in Tamil Nadu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amulya Leona, the girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at anti-CAA rally granted bail

Pic: Amulya Leona facebook page

Madrasa student from UP makes Nanjangud nervous after Jubilant experience

Representational image (AFP)

Tamil Nadu withdraws order changing place names

The government has witdrawn an order changing dozens of place names in Chennai. File photo)

An Internet miracle: Woman, 94, returns home forty years after disappearing

Representational image.

Desperate private school teachers take up menial jobs

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham